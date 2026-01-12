Net at Work Acquires NCS to Accelerate Midwest Expansion and Extend Managed Services Capabilities

Strategic acquisition strengthens regional presence, adds top-level talent, and expands long-standing client relationships across the Midwest

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Net at Work, one of North America's leading managed service providers and a trusted partner to small and mid-sized businesses, today announced the acquisition of Network Computer Solutions (NCS), a Kansas-based Managed Services Provider with a 25+ year track record of delivering high-impact IT services to small and mid-sized businesses.

Founded in 1996, NCS has earned a reputation for trusted relationships and operational excellence, helping more than 400 clients maximize productivity and streamline operations.

With this acquisition, Net at Work already a top managed services provider on the Channel Futures 2025 MSP 501 List, significantly expands its Midwestern U.S. footprint, strengthens service delivery across core verticals including healthcare, not-for-profit organizations, manufacturing, and distribution; and accelerates the growth of its managed services division, which has now nearly doubled in size.

Clients of NCS will immediately benefit from access to Net at Work's broader suite of services, including cybersecurity and cloud solutions, ERP and business application consulting and a national-scale managed services infrastructure.

Importantly, clients will continue working with the same trusted local team they know, while benefiting from the depth and scale of Net at Work's national resources.

As part of the acquisition, Net at Work purchased Nterfuse, a specialized software platform developed by NCS to support area agencies on services for the aging, healthcare providers, and home health agencies. Nterfuse clients will continue using the platform without disruption, now backed by the enhanced support of Net at Work.

"NCS is an ideal cultural and operational fit, and we're excited to welcome their team and clients to the Net at Work family," said Brian Kingsley, practice director for IT managed services at Net at Work. "NCS' commitment to client success and regional expertise aligns perfectly with Net at Work's commitment to client-centric service delivery and was the number one thing that stood out to us during discussions."

"Net at Work shares our values of partnership and long-term client commitment," said Aaron Adams, CEO of NCS. "Their proven reputation for client satisfaction and their ability to deliver enterprise-grade solutions made this an easy choice for us. Net at Work will honor the commitments made to our clients while providing them an exciting opportunity to access services beyond the scale a company of our size would have been able to offer. Our employees will gain access to expanded career paths, advanced tools and the support of a broader national organization while continuing to serve clients locally."

Kingsley said he expects the acquisition to create new opportunities for NCS employees in professional development, collaboration, and long-term growth. The NCS team will remain a critical part of the organization, continuing to operate locally with the backing of Net at Work's national resources.

About Net at Work

Founded in 1996, Net at Work is one of North America's largest technology advisors and solution providers for small and mid-size businesses. Our award-winning consultancy offers a rich portfolio of next-generation technology, industry expertise, implementation and managed services to help organizations derive value from the transformative benefits of technology. Through the integration of ERP, HCM and/or CRM solutions, Net at Work offers unique, industry-specific solutions and operation platforms that enable companies to compete more effectively in today's digital economy. For more information, visit www.netatwork.com.

