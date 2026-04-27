Net at Work Acquires Endeavor4's Sage Intacct Practice

Acquisition Expands Access to Broader Resources, Improved Business Performance and Long-Term Success for Endeavor4 Clients

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Net at Work, one of North America's leading technology advisors and a trusted partner for small and mid-size businesses, today announced the acquisition of Endeavor4's Sage Intacct practice.

"We are thrilled to welcome Endeavor4's Sage Intacct clients into the Net at Work family, where our depth of resources, talented consultants and commitment to personalized service position us to deliver meaningful business outcomes for these organizations," said Alex Solomon, Net at Work's co-founder and co-CEO. "Working with our experienced and caring team, these clients will gain access to a full suite of business technologies, services and support that will enable them to increase their business performance."

As part of the acquisition, select Endeavor4 employees focused on Sage Intacct will join Net at Work, further strengthening the organization's consulting organization and helping to ensure a seamless transition for clients.

"Endeavor4 has always been committed to supporting the immediate and long-term success of our customers," said Endeavor4 CEO David Shimoni. "This divestiture allows us to focus our entire strategy on the Microsoft ecosystem, where Endeavor4 covers an extensive portfolio of services for Microsoft cloud and AI business applications. Our Sage Intacct ERP customers will benefit from Net at Work's exceptional support, scale, and expertise."

About Net at Work

Founded in 1996, Net at Work is one of North America's largest technology advisors and solution providers for small and mid-size businesses. Our award-winning consultancy offers a rich portfolio of next-generation technology, industry expertise, implementation and managed services to help organizations derive value from the transformative benefits of technology. Through the integration of ERP, HCM and/or CRM solutions, Net at Work offers unique, industry-specific solutions and operation platforms that enable companies to compete more effectively in today's digital economy. For more information, visit www.netatwork.com.

About Endeavor4

At Endeavor4, we strive to make every system smarter, every process simpler, and every decision yield success—because we are committed to delivering everyday excellence for our clients. We are a North American Microsoft cloud solutions partner for AI Business Applications, with deep expertise across ERP, CRM, Cloud, and Advisory services. True partnership and living our values of Knowledge, Integrity, Trust, and Accountability are the promises we make and keep. www.endeavor4solutions.com

SOURCE Net at Work