Net at Work Acquires OnPar Technologies, Boosting Its Managed Services Expertise Nationwide

Acquisition fortifies Net at Work's national impact with added MSP talent in core vertical markets

NEW YORK,/PRNewswire/ -- Net at Work, a leading North American provider of technology solutions and managed services for small- and mid-sized businesses, today announced the acquisition of OnPar Technologies, a North Carolina-based managed services provider with clients in 35 states.

OnPar Technologies brings more than 23 years of experience delivering personalized, technology-driven support that helps organizations modernize operations and eliminate bottlenecks. Through this acquisition, Net at Work, recognized as a top managed services provider on the CRN 2026 MSP 500 List, strengthens its national managed services footprint and advances its industry-focused solutions across manufacturing, wholesale distribution, construction, nonprofit, and healthcare.

The two organizations share a client-first philosophy and aligned cultural values, making the acquisition a natural strategic fit for both and enabling seamless integration of OnPar's team and clients into Net at Work.

"OnPar Technologies is an established and well-respected name in the managed services industry," said Brian Kingsley, practice director for IT managed services at Net at Work. "Their team has built a performance-driven operation with strong client satisfaction and measurable results in quality, cost optimization and project delivery. We are especially excited to enhance our technical bench with a team that shares our commitment to delivering exceptional client outcomes and is culturally aligned with Net at Work."

OnPar's clients will benefit from Net at Work's national resources and support, expanded technical expertise, and end-to-end comprehensive technology solutions while continuing to work with the same OnPar trusted professionals they already know.

"Net at Work, like OnPar Technologies, exclusively serves the small to mid-sized private-sector market, and their unique understanding of SMB's needs will serve our clients well," said Jeremy McParlan, OnPar's founder and CEO. "This partnership allows OnPar's clients to tap into Net at Work's expansive resources and talent pool. This is an excellent move for OnPar at the right time. This partnership creates meaningful career growth opportunities for our team and long-term stability for our clients."

OnPar was represented by IT ExchangeNet, a global advisor specializing in the sale of Managed Services Providers.

About Net at Work

Founded in 1996, Net at Work is one of North America's largest technology advisors and solution providers for small and mid-size businesses. Our award-winning consultancy offers a rich portfolio of next-generation technology, industry expertise, implementation and managed services to help organizations derive value from the transformative benefits of technology. Through the integration of ERP, HCM and/or CRM solutions, Net at Work offers unique, industry-specific solutions and operation platforms that enable companies to compete more effectively in today's digital economy. For more information, visit www.netatwork.com

