Net Friends Receives SOC 2 Type II Attestation for Fourth Consecutive Year

DURHAM, N.C., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Friends, Inc., a North Carolina-based managed services provider, today announced that it has completed its fourth annual SOC 2 Type II audit, performed by KirkpatrickPrice. This attestation validates evidence that Net Friends has a strong commitment to security and to delivering a high standard of excellence across all services with the necessary internal controls and processes for compliance.

"Reflecting on the 4th year of our SOC 2 Type II audit, I know our organization is much stronger today thanks to the ongoing guidance of KirkpatrickPrice," said John Snyder, Net Friends CEO. "I can trace hundreds of essential process improvements and controls back to preparations for our annual audit. Our commitment to continuous improvement remains as strong as ever.

A SOC 2 audit provides an independent, third-party validation that a service organization's information security practices meet industry standards stipulated by the AICPA. The annual audit tests a service organization's non-financial reporting controls as they relate to security, availability, and confidentiality of a system throughout the audit year. The SOC 2 report delivered by KirkpatrickPrice verifies the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of Net Friends' controls to meet the standards for these trust services criteria.

"Last year, Net Friends added the Confidentiality Trust Services criteria to their SOC 2 Type II audit, increasing their commitment to trust-based controls that support customers' data protections," said Joseph Kirkpatrick, President of KirkpatrickPrice. "Net Friends maintained that commitment again this year alongside their security and availability controls. The results of this audit confidently confirm and display high assurance for clients that rely on Net Friends' services and controls."

Net Friends provides comprehensive managed IT services, cybersecurity services, IT staffing, and managed infrastructure services to businesses and organizations of all sizes in North Carolina and across the United States. The IT company is a preferred technology partner for businesses, delivering reliable, flexible, and effective technical expertise and solutions that have fueled their clients' success for over 25 years. Net Friends believes in people, and they love to see their customers and community thrive. Learn more at www.netfriends.com and follow them on LinkedIn.‍

