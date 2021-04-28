Net Health Adds Industry Leader Proteus Genomics Lab Testing to Wound Care Platform

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Health, a leading provider of cloud-based software for specialty medical providers, announced today that users of the company's EHR software solution, Net Health® Wound Care (formerly WoundExpert®), can now place in-chart orders for laboratory services through Proteus Genomics.

The agreement is the first Net Health partnership with a laboratory services provider and continues the expansion of in-chart ordering options for clients. The program will initially be launched in April to Net Health customers in the Southeast, including Texas, Florida, North Carolina, Louisiana, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas and Alabama, with plans to expand nationally within the next year.

Recognized as a market leader, Proteus Genomics is a highly-specialized genetic and microbiology laboratory facility. Net Health Wound Care is used by 20,000 providers daily to drive specialized wound care workflow and documentation compliance, making it a valued partner for wound care vendors.

Faster and More Accurate Processing

A critical step in the treatment for a wide range of wounds is a comprehensive analysis of infections and the identification of the optimal antibiotic for treatment. Traditional lab culture techniques can take over a week for a full report, potentially giving the wound time to worsen and leading to unnecessary patient discomfort. Additionally, traditional cultures are prone to errors in analysis, especially for complicated infections.

Proteus' molecular testing is the industry standard for rapid and accurate lab results. The company's polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing techniques offer a high-level of diagnostic sensitivity. Results are typically returned within 24 to 48 hours. Additionally, Proteus provides the broadest PCR panel on the market, testing for 64 pathogens and 48 antibiotic resistant genes.

"One of the key benefits of our service is the ability to tap into our extensive database to quickly identify antibiotic-resistant strains that can be applied to a specific drug, not just a drug class," said Ben Williams, CEO of Proteus. "This feature ensures the right drug is used every time. We also address another concern in wound care, the need for immediate results on the presence of anaerobic bacteria and fungi in a wound. Services like this will help Net Health clients improve outcomes and operational efficiencies while controlling costs."

Convenient Ordering Platform

The ability to order labs electronically from Proteus is included, at no additional cost, to Net Health Wound Care customers. The in-chart ordering functionality, called the Connection Module, benefits clinicians as well as their patients. It offers the following features:

A more efficient workflow enabling clinicians to order from within the patient record

Automates order entry and sending to ensure the order is received quickly with little manual effort, giving clinicians more time for patient care

Ensures proper supporting documentation is received to streamline the insurance process

Maintains full order history within the patient record

Net Health clients will have, or can order, kits for collecting specimens and for easy, quick and safe mailing of the sample to Proteus. Additional information will be submitted electronically through the Connections module, along with any necessary supporting documentation. Following submission of a sample from the wound bed, clinicians will receive easy-to-read reports with actionable results.

"Our collaboration with Proteus gives Net Health Wound Care users the knowledge to better treat their patients along with a more efficient means of submitting the necessary documentation," said Jessica Duryea, Director of National Connections & Data at Net Health. "It also gives Proteus the ability to expand their footprint by connecting with Net Health's customers nationwide. Most importantly, this agreement will help patients get the accurate diagnosis needed to improve outcomes."

