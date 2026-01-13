Net Health Advances Rehab Therapy Care with Acquisition of Keet Health from WebPT

Acquisition expands market access to industry-leading outcomes and RTM capabilities, advancing hybrid care across the rehab therapy continuum

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Health, a trusted provider of specialized software for rehab therapy and post-acute care, today announced the acquisition of Keet Health, a WebPT company, as part of a strategic collaboration with WebPT focused on advancing outcomes measurement and remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) for rehabilitation therapy providers.

Net Health's acquisition of Keet Health expands access to Net Health's Limber platform — the industry's leading solution for outcomes measurement, RTM, and digital home exercise programs. As part of the transaction, Limber will become the preferred outcomes and RTM solution for WebPT and Clinicient customers, with an integrated experience targeted for early 2026.

"Better outcomes are driven by better insights and stronger connections across the continuum of care," said Ron Books, CEO of Net Health. "Through our collaboration with WebPT, we're advancing outcomes measurement and remote monitoring in ways that help rehab providers extend care beyond the clinic, reduce fragmentation, and keep the focus where it belongs — on patients."

Limber, which Net Health acquired in 2025, is a leading platform for outcomes measurement, RTM enablement, and home exercise delivery for rehab therapy providers. The solution delivers outcomes-informed insights that help clinicians monitor progress, personalize care, and support patients beyond traditional clinic visits. Net Health continues to invest in Limber's analytics and integration capabilities as part of its broader platform strategy to support value-based care. Net Health and WebPT also plan to invest in deeper integration between Limber and the WebPT and Clinicient platforms. The integration is intended to streamline workflows, strengthen data continuity, and support more connected digital health experiences as patients transition between care settings.

"Our work with Net Health gives our members access to a powerful digital health solution while preserving the flexibility and choice they expect," said Andrea Facini, CEO of WebPT. "By aligning around Limber and investing in deeper integration, we're helping rehab therapists adopt hybrid care models that improve engagement and support long-term success in a changing reimbursement landscape."

About Net Health

Net Health is a trusted source for more than 34,000 healthcare organizations across the continuum of care. Our specialized software solutions enable providers to improve patient outcomes and financial performance. With over 30 years of expertise in wound care and rehab therapy, our EHR platforms, analytics, and patient engagement tools help clinicians deliver more connected and compassionate care. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity, and Silversmith Capital Partners.

About WebPT, Inc.

WebPT is the leading rehab therapy platform, offering innovative solutions that help providers optimize operations, improve patient outcomes, and drive business success. WebPT provides robust, end-to-end solutions covering the entire rehab therapy business cycle, including the tools and knowledge necessary to maximize performance, revenue, and patient outcomes. With market-leading retention and a 99.9% uptime rate across its entire platform, WebPT is the most trusted and reliable solution in the industry, regardless of practice setting, specialty, or size. Learn more at webpt.com.

