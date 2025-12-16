Net Health Expands Wound Intelligence with MolecuLight Integration

Tissue Analytics moves toward a unified, AI-powered imaging experience that seamlessly connects data from point-of-care devices to EHR workflows

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Health today announced the platform integration of MolecuLight with Tissue Analytics, its AI-powered mobile wound imaging and analytics solution. This enables seamless support of MolecuLightDX — a fluorescence device for bacterial detection — with Tissue Analytics' data insights capabilities. The integration provides HIPAA-compliant interoperability with Net Health WoundExpert and any third-party, Tissue Analytics-enabled EHR.

"We are focused on delivering a wound intelligence solution that drives speed for providers and better patient care through precise insights," said John Gresham, Wound Care Division President, Net Health. "This integration marks a key evolution for Tissue Analytics, extending our market-leading capabilities as the foundation of our broader platform strategy. We remain committed to interoperability, seamlessly embracing innovations like MolecuLight through our validated API program."

Tissue Analytics and WoundExpert users will now benefit from MolecuLight's image-capture capabilities paired with data analysis for all-in-one wound imaging. This allows users to easily integrate and analyze bacterial and thermal images from MolecuLightDX for the detection of harmful bacteria linked to infection and visualization of skin temperature changes in patients. Additional benefits include, but are not limited to:

Automated documentation into any Tissue Analytics-enabled EHR with a single standards-based connectivity API

Cloud-based multi-media archive with secure exchange

Imaging analytics and reporting in a single patient view

Scheduling Integration and Offline capability to download scheduled patients and capture images on the go

"We are excited about the benefits of integrating through Tissue Analytics because of the additional reporting and insights it will bring to our clients and its seamless integration with WoundExpert," said Anil Amlani, CEO of MolecuLight.

Learn more about how Net Health helps with smarter documentation and compliance at: nethealth.com/wound-care-software-solutions.

About Net Health

Net Health is a trusted source for more than 34,000 healthcare organizations across the continuum of care. Our specialized software solutions enable providers to improve patient outcomes and financial performance. With over 30 years of expertise in wound care and rehab therapy, our EHR platforms, analytics, and patient engagement tools help clinicians deliver more connected and compassionate care. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity, and Silversmith Capital Partners.

About MolecuLight Corp.

MolecuLight Corp. is a privately held medical imaging company with a global footprint, dedicated to manufacturing and commercializing the MolecuLight i:X® and DX® wound imaging devices. Both FDA-cleared Class II point-of-care systems provide real-time detection of elevated bacterial burden and accurate digital wound measurement. The MolecuLightDX® additionally offers thermal imaging for comprehensive wound assessment. The technologies' effectiveness and clinical utility are supported by more than 100 peer-reviewed publications.

SOURCE Net Health Systems, Inc.