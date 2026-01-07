Net Health Launches Optima Unity, an AI-Native Platform Advancing Rehab Therapy Outcomes

Optima Unity transforms documentation and decision-making through intelligent automation

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Health, a leader for specialized software solutions that deliver intelligent, human-centered technology to post-acute and senior living healthcare providers, today announced the launch of Optima Unity, a secure, web-based user experience that uses native artificial intelligence (AI) to significantly improve clinical efficiency and provide intelligent documentation that saves time, increases accuracy, and enhances patient engagement.

"Optima Unity sets a new standard for how AI can elevate clinical practice," said Ron Books, CEO of Net Health. "This platform reflects our commitment to using AI and data together to deliver meaningful impact to providers, helping them to improve outcomes, strengthen performance, and more effectively prioritize their patients."

Optima Unity combines the functionality of Net Health's legacy systems into one solution, with an intuitive, modern user interface for rehab therapy professionals. The solution features built-in tools that streamline the way information is captured and used to support clinical confidence, reduce workload burden, and improve continuity of care. Fully HIPAA-certified, Optima Unity maintains rigorous data security and compliance standards.

"By giving clinicians back more time with their patients, Optima Unity delivers on the promise of AI that truly serves care — improving accuracy, reducing administrative burden, and supporting more confident clinical decision-making," said Arman Samani, President of Net Health's Rehab Therapy Division. "We are reimagining the future of therapy documentation and clinical workflows with AI-native features that streamline how information is captured, used, and understood. Optima Unity maintains rigorous data security and compliance standards, ensuring that every innovation strengthens both care quality and operational efficiency."

Optima Unity signals the next phase of Net Health's AI vision: to deliver intelligent, human-centered technology that restores time, trust, and focus for rehab therapy professionals. It also highlights the company's broader AI roadmap across specialties and settings. With modern design, greater accessibility, and intelligent automation at its core, Optima Unity will accelerate the innovation that is reshaping rehab therapy for Net Health clients.

Learn more about how Optima Unity empowers rehab therapists in our latest blog post.

About Net Health

Net Health is a trusted source for more than 34,000 healthcare organizations across the continuum of care. Our specialized software solutions enable providers to improve patient outcomes and financial performance. With over 30 years of expertise in wound care and rehab therapy, our EHR platforms, analytics, and patient engagement tools help clinicians deliver more connected and compassionate care. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity, and Silversmith Capital Partners.

SOURCE Net Health Systems, Inc.