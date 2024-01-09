Net Health and APTA Spearhead Thought Leadership Program Helping Physical Therapists Navigate the Future of Virtual Care with Digital MSK

Improving business operations from the perspective of clinicians and technologists will be the focal point of next section in education series

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Health, a trusted source for specialized software solutions that empower restorative care providers across the continuum of care, today announced the launch of the next segment of its digital musculoskeletal (MSK) thought leadership program in collaboration with the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA). The partnership provides therapists with information needed to navigate the impact of digital tools on their practice; this all-important second phase of the program will address key questions about business operations, payment, profitability, and more. Throughout the first half of 2024, Net Health and the APTA are facilitating a robust conversation with industry leaders about the emergence of digital MSK, how it impacts individual practices, and the future of the profession.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with the APTA to help educate industry stakeholders on this emerging shift in the rehab therapy space that will help change practices for the better," said Tannus Quatre, PT, MBA, SVP & Chief Development Officer, Therapy, for Net Health. "Patient expectations continue to evolve with more digital products and services becoming available, and this transfers into what they want from their healthcare consumer experience. Digital MSK offers a solution for the rehab therapy industry to help providers exceed these new expectations with more personalized care that meets patients' needs."

Digital MSK is a model for rehab therapy-based care delivery that leverages digital technologies and tools such as smartphones, tablets, apps, wearable technologies, and various other software solutions for the betterment of rehab therapy patients with musculoskeletal ailments. One-half of all American adults suffer from musculoskeletal pain or injury, and only 10% to 20% seek physical therapy as their solution despite it being one of the most effective avenues for the treatment and prevention of MSK ailments – leaving significant opportunity for the expansion of care through the use of digital MSK. The goal of Net Health and the APTA's joint program is to provide the opportunity for the industry to build a more robust, inclusive, and accessible bridge between patients and rehab therapy professionals.

"The APTA represents over 100,000 members in the physical therapy profession working to advance physical therapy practice and standards. Those clinicians look to us to advocate, promote, and set standards and guidance on emerging areas of the profession," said Drew Contreras, PT, DPT, Vice President of Clinical Integration and innovation for the APTA. "By working with partners such as Net Health to educate and advocate for the potential of advanced practice models such as digitally enabled musculoskeletal care, the APTA is further contributing to its mission of building more communities to advance the profession of physical therapy to improve the health of society."

As a part of this collaboration with the APTA, Net Health has launched a webinar and eBook series titled, "Harnessing the Potential of Digital MSK Care." To learn more about Net Health, read the eBooks on digital MSK, and register for the webinar series, visit www.Nethealth.com/dmsk.

