Net Health NEXT 2026 Welcomes Microsoft's Dr. David Rhew and Google Cloud's Shweta Maniar

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Health today announced the featured speakers for its third annual Net Health NEXT Client Conference, "NEXT 2026: Where HealthTech Becomes HumanTech," taking place April 20–23, 2026, at the Arizona Grand Resort in Phoenix, AZ. The event will spotlight how artificial intelligence (AI), when designed with empathy and purpose, can help caregivers spend more time caring and less time clicking.

"Healthtech is reaching a pivotal moment in its promise to deliver efficiency to healthcare providers," said Ron Books, CEO of Net Health. "For years, that efficiency came at the expense of putting documentation before patients, and their own lives. With AI, technology is now invisible — a silent assistant that enhances care and rebalances the quality of life that so many have sacrificed."

NEXT 2026 will kick off with Dr. David C. Rhew, Global Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Healthcare at Microsoft, who will deliver the conference's opening keynote, "AI for Better Health." A physician, technologist, and six-time U.S. patent holder, Dr. Rhew leads Microsoft's global initiatives to embed AI responsibly into healthcare delivery. In his session, he'll explore how human-centered AI is empowering clinicians, simplifying workflows, and rebuilding trust in digital health systems. From hospitals to home care, Dr. Rhew will outline how innovation and empathy can work in tandem to improve outcomes — and why this moment marks a turning point for specialty care.

"Dr. Rhew brings a vision grounded in both clinical expertise and technological innovation," said Francesca Vereb, SVP of Marketing at Net Health. "He understands that AI is about amplifying the human drive and expertise to build better health."

Following Dr. Rhew's keynote, Books will be joined on stage by Eric Grover, CTO of Net Health, to announce a new chapter in Net Health's mission to humanize healthcare.

On Day Two, Shweta Maniar, Global Director of Life Sciences Solutions and Strategy for Google Cloud, will open the day with a fireside chat titled "Beyond the Screen: How AI is Moving the EHR from Admin Work to Actionable Intelligence." Maniar will show how autonomous, embedded systems within specialty EHRs are advancing more accurate clinical decisions, streamlining documentation, and influencing reimbursement outcomes. Drawing on her leadership in life sciences strategy at Google Cloud, she'll invite attendees to envision a healthcare infrastructure that learns, adapts, and evolves to deliver more person-centered care.

NEXT 2026 will also feature expert panels, product workshops, and roadmap sessions for Rehab Therapy, Wound Care, and Occupational Health business divisions. There will also be continuing education courses offered and the inaugural Net Health Momentum Awards.

