Net Health and HIMSS Market Insights Partner to Uncover Healthcare Decision Makers' Sentiment Toward Advanced Analytics Solutions

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Health, a trusted source for specialized software solutions that empower restorative care providers across the continuum of care, today announced findings from a new study with HIMSS Market Insights titled: "What's Delaying Advanced Analytics Adoption in Healthcare?". The findings reveal few healthcare organizations have implemented advanced analytics enterprise-wide, despite strong awareness of data-driven approaches and their potential to enhance healthcare experiences for patients and providers.

Researchers surveyed 53 U.S. healthcare decision-makers about their plans for leveraging solutions that incorporate predictive modeling, machine learning, data mining, and automation for deeper insights. The results indicate a widespread understanding of these solutions' capacity to drive clinical and operational efficiency and develop stronger patient relationships.

"Most providers entered the field to care for patients, not to spend a majority of their days doing tasks like administration and documentation," says Kevin Keenahan, Chief Product Officer at Net Health. "Luckily, data and analytics have emerged as catalysts propelling the healthcare industry into a new era of clinical precision and operational efficiency. This study underscores how health system leaders understand the power of these solutions, but there is still work to be done in adopting the technology to glean actionable insights and remove the administrative burden from clinicians."

Despite healthcare leadership's knowledge of the positive impact that advanced analytics technology can have on their organizations, the study reveals a gap between awareness and full-scale implementation. Few organizations currently use these solutions enterprise-wide. However, 87% of respondents are in implementation stages, signaling a growing commitment within the industry.

Other key findings include:

"One of the areas where the benefits of data and analytics solutions may be the most tangible is in the industry's transition from fee-for-service to value-based care," said Nicole Ramage, Sr. Market Insight Manager at HIMSS. "Amid payer changes and declining reimbursements, providers must remain vigilant about documentation, and they need to implement tools that will help them streamline that process while ensuring proper patient care."

For more insights, access the HIMSS study here. To learn more about Net Health, visit www.nethealth.com.

