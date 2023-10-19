Net Health Appoints Industry Leader Ron Books as Chief Executive Officer to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

Net Health Systems, Inc.

19 Oct, 2023, 09:15 ET

Books' extensive experience includes tenure on Net Health's Board of Directors and over 20 years at ECI, where he drove a revenue increase of over 800%, leading to an eventual sale

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Health, a trusted source for specialized software solutions that empower restorative care providers, today announced the appointment of Ron Books as Chief Executive Officer. Books will lead the company during the current phase of accelerated growth, spurring ongoing innovation while continuing to position Net Health as a collaborative health technology partner.

Ron Books, CEO of Net Health

Books' leadership abilities and visionary thinking, as evidenced by his time at ECI, will be at the core of his new role. In over 20 years with the organization, he served as vice president of sales, COO, and CEO. As CEO, he and his team developed and executed a strategic plan that included overseeing forty-one M&A transactions and a successful software license-to-cloud migration across nearly a dozen platforms. Under his leadership, ECI grew from less than $50 million in revenue to over $450 million. Books also brings a deep understanding of Net Health and the company's goals resulting from his position on the Board of Directors. Most recently, he served at Carlyle as an Operating Executive working on buyout and growth deals with the firm's Technology Group.

"I am honored to be joining the team at Net Health as CEO," said Books. "The company is uniquely positioned due to its expertise in wound care and rehab therapy, and I plan to carry on our reputation of trust with the facilities we serve, drive growth, and foster ongoing innovation and collaboration among our team of healthcare and technology experts. I look forward to leading the organization through its next phase as we work to help provider organizations navigate the evolving healthcare landscape."

Josh Pickus, Net Health's outgoing CEO, will continue to serve as a special advisor to the company. For information on Net Health and its approach to healthcare analytics and intelligent EHRs, visit www.nethealth.com.

About Net Health
Net Health's mission is to harness data for human health. We are a trusted source for more than 23,000 healthcare organizations across the continuum of care, and our specialized software solutions enable caregivers and their organizations to improve both patient outcomes and financial performance. Over 20 years of expertise in wound care and rehab therapy informs our electronic health record (EHR) software, patient engagement tools and predictive analytics. Our technology platforms help administrators manage workflow, specialists engage with patients, and executives drive business growth. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners. To learn more, visit www.nethealth.com.

