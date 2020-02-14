Net Health Debuts New Private Practice Solution at APTA's 2020 Combined Sections Meeting (CSM)

Net Health Chief Executive Officer Josh Pickus explained that, "The Net Health Therapy Suite for Private Practice is designed for organizations that want to deliver great outcomes, operate efficiently and grow their business. It's based on our modern xfit® platform and incorporates the functionality we've seen scores of clinics successfully leverage as they expand their best practices across providers and clinic locations."

There are an estimated 38,8001 outpatient clinics in the US providing some combination of physical therapy or other rehab therapy services. Net Health's solution is best for those clinics that are scaling their clinical and operational processes across an increasingly complex business organization, planning for compliance in a value-based reimbursement structure, and driving a culture of optimal outcomes.

Pickus continued, "The software you implement today needs to support your planned vision for the future and give you the confidence that your tools will allow you to move forward. The primary mission of any clinic is to serve patients, so our solution must enable them to accomplish the business aspects of therapy as efficiently as possible as they grow."

