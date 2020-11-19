Net Health FOTO's QCDR Clients Post Stellar MIPS Performance Scores

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Focus on Therapeutic Outcomes (FOTO), a Net Health company, today announced that 77% of rehabilitation providers using its Qualified Clinical Data Registry (QCDR) to track 2019 performance outcomes for the Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) earned "Exceptional Performance" status, and 47% of those turned in perfect MIPS scores of 100 points.

All providers using the FOTO QCDR during 2019 scored well above the payment penalty threshold. Furthermore, the FOTO MIPS outcome measures achieved benchmarking status with CMS, allowing for clients to potentially score up to 10 MIPS points per measure.

"These are amazingly high scores for the first year that rehab therapy providers were eligible for the MIPS program," said Josh Pickus, president and CEO of Net Health. "The results are significant because they guarantee most FOTO clients will receive positive adjustments in their MIPS payments in 2021, and none will receive a payment penalty. The results also prove that FOTO clients are in great shape to leverage this success going forward."

Net Health FOTO's QCDR successfully reported more than 265,800 patient episodes of care, covering 1.8 million patient visits, on behalf of rehab clinicians participating in MIPS for the 2019 performance year.

Stronger position going forward

"The FOTO MIPS outcome measures outperformed the MIPS process measures due to CMS' benchmark results allowing clients to achieve up to 10 points, whereas many process measures are or are becoming topped out," said Deanna Hayes, PT, DPT, MS, FOTO Director of Research and Measurement. "While 2020 and 2021 are more difficult performance years for providers due to CMS raising the scoring thresholds, the 2019 performance shows that FOTO QCDR clients are extremely well-positioned to continue to excel in 2020 and beyond as CMS continues to ramp up the difficulty of MIPS."

"Based on 2019, we are confident that the 2020 FOTO outcome measures will continue to receive benchmarked scoring," said Hayes. "Under MIPS rules, this means there would be a greater likelihood that clinics using FOTO measures will continue to be eligible for positive payment adjustments in 2020 and 2021."

Net Health FOTO provides a complete MIPS reporting solution. The FOTO QCDR integrates with many therapy EMRs and FOTO's Outcomes Manager, the industry's leading outcomes management program, to ensure patient data and therapy documentation are easily captured, analyzed and reported to CMS in a timely manner. Net Health FOTO's dedicated MIPS registry specialists and advisory services provide the product and regulatory support rehab providers need throughout the performance year to ensure MIPS success.

Net Health FOTO's Outcomes Manager maintains the nation's largest database of therapy outcomes, enabling practices to improve clinician performance and patient outcomes with real-time data on treatment effectiveness and efficiency. The system's science-based measurement tools, risk-adjusted predictive analytics, and benchmark comparisons deliver the insights clinicians need to transform the patient experience and excel in the two categories of MIPS for rehab clinicians in 2020—Quality and Improvement Activities.



To learn more about FOTO's MIPS QCDR, visit www.fotoinc.com/mips-qcdr-and-foto .

About Net Health

Net Health is reuniting caregivers with their calling through cloud-based software for specialty medical providers across the continuum of care. Net Health's interoperable EHRs deliver end-to-end solutions that ensure compliance, improve outcomes, empower providers and inspire care. The company serves over 14,000 facilities, including 98 percent of the largest hospital chains, two-thirds of skilled nursing facilities and many leading hospice organizations and private practices. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners. www.nethealth.com

