Net Health Launches Data Solutions for Wound Care, the Nation's Largest Wound Treatment Database

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Health, a leading provider of cloud-based software for specialty medical providers across the continuum of care, today announced the debut of Data Solutions for Wound Care, the nation's largest database of wound care records.

The Net Health® Data Solutions for Wound Care trend analytics platform gives industry manufacturers, marketers, scientists and researchers streamlined and simplified access to de-identified data from more than two million records. The robust wound care specific data includes not only de-identified electronic health record (EHR) information about wounds but also therapies, outcomes, product utilization and more, making it one of the most robust condition-specific sources of information in the industry.

Net Health's new database product is designed to overcome existing problems with wound data collection and use. Too often, wound care data is siloed, even within organizations, making it difficult and costly to obtain. Even when researchers can find the information, they often have trouble analyzing and utilizing it and must contract with outside sources to interpret and develop reports on findings. Data Solutions for Wound Care solves these problems by bridging the gap between numbers and knowledge.

From data to actionable insights

"This is the first step in the important process of democratizing data across the industry," says Net Health CEO Josh Pickus. "Up until now, we've had the data, but not the ability to use it for actionable insights that create better outcomes. Our goal is to have all product manufacturers making decisions that are data-driven and inspired. As with most things data, the more you have, the better questions you can ask and the better solutions you develop. Those insights are critical for wound care today."

Benefits for product manufacturers

Data Solutions for Wound Care is a powerful tool that can be used to answer business questions, solve problems, develop marketing strategies and create better products and services. For example, with the database's aggregated statistics, manufacturers of wound care products can:

Track how competitive a product is in the marketplace by analyzing usage volume

See what procedures are being performed on patients, indicating what products are gaining traction

Break wound care visits down by etiology to determine what types of wounds are being seen in what geographical regions, locations, etc.

Look at the number of wounds and visits by state, etiology and CPT4 codes to learn the status of wounds at specific points in time

Examine efficacy data to support new product development

Data Solutions for Wound Care will also be more time- and cost-efficient. Traditionally, a manufacturer purchases raw data, then hires an analyst to clean up the statistics—much like buying a raw gemstone and finding an expert to cut and polish it. "Net Health's analysts act as both miner and cutter, furnishing ready-to-use data gems and eliminating the need for a dedicated preprocessing and data wrangling staff," said Nico O'Kuinghttons, Vice President of Research and Analytics, Commercial, for Tissue Analytics, a Net Health company. "Manufacturers further save time because the data is immediately usable upon subscription activation; there is no waiting for weeks for custom analysis."

Simple to use platform

The Wound Care Data Solutions platform is easy to use. A product developer with a laptop has immediate access to a dashboard with multiple filters, such as product category, type of facility, location, time frames and more. Since the dashboard is on a network shared among all subscribers, users will gain additional insights based on other people's questions. However, every subscriber's research remains confidential.

For more information and a free demonstration of Net Health's Data Solutions for Wound Care, visit Net Health's Data Solutions page or email [email protected].

About Net Health

Net Health provides software and analytics for specialty medical providers across the continuum of care. Net Health's interoperable solutions ensure compliance, improve outcomes, empower providers and inspire care. The company serves over 14,000 facilities, including 98 percent of the largest hospital chains, two-thirds of skilled nursing facilities and many leading hospice organizations and private practices. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners. www.nethealth.com.

