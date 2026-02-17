Net Health Scales Limber Health as Outcomes, HEP, and RTM Platform for Rehab Therapy Providers

Recent acquisition of Keet Health caps a series of moves, giving Limber the largest risk-adjusted outcomes dataset and hospital-to-home measurement capability, signaling the next phase of connected rehab care

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Health, a trusted provider of specialized software solutions for healthcare organizations across the continuum of care, is accelerating the expansion of Limber Health, further strengthening the platform as the leader in digital home-exercise programs (HEP) for remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) and patient-reported outcomes collection for rehab therapy providers navigating hybrid care models and increasing accountability for results.

By combining Limber's best-in-class digital platform data with Net Health's FOTO outcomes database — the largest, risk-adjusted outcomes dataset in rehab therapy — providers can track functional improvement from evaluation through discharge and into home recovery, supporting longitudinal insight into patient progress. The acquisition of Keet Health from WebPT further expands Limber's market reach and allows existing Keet clients to take advantage of Limber's comprehensive hybrid care portfolio, including HEP, RTM, and patient-reported outcomes collection.

As part of this expansion, Limber is also collaborating with WebPT to build a seamless integration that will enable rehab therapy providers to leverage hybrid care models, improve patient engagement, and collect outcomes throughout the care episode.

"Providers are being asked to deliver better outcomes with fewer resources and less tolerance for fragmented care," said Ron Books, CEO of Net Health. "Limber's growth reflects the demand for technology that connects outcomes data with how care is actually delivered — inside the clinic and beyond it."

To support Limber's continued growth and operational scale, Net Health appointed Nirav J. Modi as President of the Limber Health Division. Modi will oversee strategy and execution as Limber deepens its role within Net Health's rehab therapy portfolio.

"Nirav is stepping into a platform that already has momentum," Books said. "His role is to help scale what's working and operationalize hybrid, connected, outcomes-driven care across the market."

Modi brings experience building and scaling healthcare and enterprise technology platforms, including leadership roles at Carium and Ciena. "Outcomes matter most when they inform everyday clinical decisions," said Modi. "Limber is at a point where scale, data, and care delivery intersect, and the opportunity now is to help providers translate insight into action, while continuing to serve the needs of rehab therapy patients."

About Net Health

Net Health is a trusted source for more than 34,000 healthcare organizations across the continuum of care. Our specialized software solutions enable healthcare providers and their organizations to improve both patient outcomes and financial performance. Over 30 years of expertise in wound care and rehab therapy inform our electronic health record (EHR) software, patient engagement tools, and predictive analytics. Our technology platforms help administrators manage workflow, specialists engage with patients, and executives drive business growth. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity, and Silversmith Capital Partners. Learn more at www.nethealth.com.

