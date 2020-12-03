Net Health Launches Interoperability Program for Wound Care Medical Device and Application Developers

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tissue Analytics, a Net Health company that provides software solutions for the wound care industry, announced today that the company has launched a first-of-its-kind program to allow medical device manufacturers and software companies to leverage Tissue Analytics' market-leading application programming interfaces (APIs).

The program enables a range of vendors to easily interface with the company's widely used digital imaging technology platform. Companies will be able to integrate Tissue Analytics' industry-leading 2D and 3D wound imaging capabilities with their own web and mobile applications, allowing partners to showcase their own proprietary applications.

The move comes after significant industry demand to leverage core aspects of Tissue Analytics' system while sustaining the use of proprietary applications. Tissue Analytics' 2D and 3D automatic wound imaging algorithms can be natively embedded in any connected medical device or software program, including Android or iOS user interfaces.

Additionally, industry vendors can benefit from the company's downstream connections with leading wound care EHR systems, including Net Health® Wound Care (formerly WoundExpert®), the most widely used specialty EHR in the nation, as well as Cerner, Epic and other widely used systems.

The depth and breadth of access provide connections into wound care programs in the nation's top hospitals, health systems and clinics. The caliber and level of connections make Tissue Analytics a key resource for any third party looking to provide products, programs or services to wound care.

Tissue Analytics is the market leader in wound imaging. The company provides artificial intelligence-powered software solutions that serve hospitals, post-acute facilities, and clinical trials. The platform uses best-in-class computer vision to automatically measure wound size and upload measurements to the EHRs, saving clinicians hours of charting time each day.

"Tissue Analytics' advanced imaging allows our partners to focus on application and workflow versus taking the time and resources needed to develop their own wound measurement capabilities," said Kevin Keenahan, Senior Vice President of Business Development for Net Health, and a founder of Tissue Analytics. "Developers will be able to shorten sales cycles, reduce the amount of development resources used, and ultimately reach scale faster. Our partners will be able to offer their customers the most streamlined EHR workflows on the market, including downstream access to the dominant outpatient wound center EHR on the market, Net Health® Wound Care."

Keenahan sees value in the API for a broad range of industry vendors, from handheld wound imaging to new product manufacturers. "Our API benefits anyone in the industry who wants to offer advanced wound imaging in their product, provide better provider engagement, access a larger dataset, or scale more rapidly," he said. "Creating a structured program for API partners will be a massive step forward in creating a connected, interoperable wound care ecosystem."

