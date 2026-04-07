Net Health NEXT 2026 Connects the Dots Between Today's Defining Healthtech Innovations and the Human Outcomes They're Built to Serve

Panels and CE sessions at the annual client conference to highlight AI, interoperability, RTM, and other innovations transforming patient care

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI, interoperability, and remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) reshape specialty care, Net Health today announced new panels and thought leader sessions for the Net Health NEXT 2026 Client Conference lineup. The conference is designed to translate these emerging trends into practical and actionable tactics for clinicians and healthcare leaders.

The event, themed "Where Healthtech Becomes Humantech," will highlight speakers and panels on how these innovations translate into better care. Featured speakers include Dr. David C. Rhew, Global Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Healthcare at Microsoft, and Shweta Maniar, Google Cloud's Global Director of Healthcare & Life Sciences Solutions and Strategy. Continuing education (CE) sessions will address what clinicians can't ignore — from the updated CPT landscape and AI adoption to compliance and the measurable impact of remote tech on outcomes.

"Healthtech fulfills its promise when it keeps humans at the center, and that's what Net Health NEXT 2026 is built around," said Ron Books, CEO, Net Health. "From interoperability to AI-driven workflows, the conference gives healthcare leaders practical insights into better care. When technology is designed with people in mind, healthtech becomes humantech."

Attendees will explore panels covering the regulatory, technological, clinical, and operational pressures reshaping care, including:

How Modern Interoperability Is Rewriting Connected Care: Separating Fact from Fiction





How CPT, AI, and Remote Monitoring are Rewriting the Regulatory Playbook in Post-Acute Care





Digital Health: Shifting Expectations and Emerging Trends from Hospital to Home





Leading Through Change: Wound Care CEOs on AI, Growth, and What's Next





Better Together: Inside Net Health's Client-First Partner Ecosystem

Panels feature thought leaders across the care continuum, including Justin D. Moore, PT, DPT, CEO of APTA; Renee Kinder, EVP of Clinical Services at Broad River Rehab; Rick Gawenda, PT, President, Gawenda Seminars & Consulting Inc.; and Therasa Bell, President & Co-Founder of Kno2.

Fifty-four percent of health system decision-makers in a 2025 Becker's Healthcare/Net Health survey cited ease of integration with enterprise systems as a key consideration in specialty tech investment. Specialty care is at an inflection point — and Net Health NEXT 2026 is designed to help leaders navigate it.

"We're bringing together voices across the industry — including speakers from Microsoft and Google — to tackle the questions that matter most right now: how AI earns trust in clinical settings, how EHRs become engines for intelligence, and what moves the needle on outcomes," said Francesca Vereb, SVP of Marketing, Net Health.

View the agenda and register at nethealth.com/next.

About Net Health

We are specialty experts who deliver human-centered technology to clinicians and care teams. Our intelligent, modern platform connects post-acute, hospital, outpatient, and home settings, ensuring connected, efficient, and personalized care. Grounded in deep specialty expertise and client partnership, Net Health designs solutions that feel natural to the workflow, working quietly in the background so providers can stay present with patients and deliver better outcomes. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity, and Silversmith Capital Partners.

SOURCE Net Health Systems, Inc.