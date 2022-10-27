Net Health Now Integrates with PointClickCare for Post-Acute Wound Care Providers

Integration to help thousands of independent wound care providers seamlessly exchange data with post-acute healthcare facilities

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Health today announced a new integration with PointClickCare Technologies that will enable Net Health's wound care clients to automate clinical documentation exchange with post-acute healthcare facilities. The integration will help independent wound care providers who use Net Health's wound care electronic health record (EHR) software to spend less time on manual work and more time on patient care and business operations.

As the EHR choice for 60 percent of post-acute healthcare facilities, PointClickCare facilitates meaningful collaboration and access to real‐time insights across the care continuum. Net Health is one of the largest analytics and technology solutions for specialty healthcare providers, including wound care providers. Net Health is an official integration partner in the PointClickCare Marketplace.

Thousands of independent wound care providers work at post-acute facilities to ensure patients have optimal care for chronic wounds such as pressure injuries, diabetic foot and venous ulcers. The ability to automate data exchange, such as patient demographic and encounter information between providers and these facilities, is a critical step in the care process.

Without meaningful integration between the technology platforms in use across these care providers, documentation must be exchanged manually. This process can be time-consuming, error-prone and insecure. Net Health is committed to interoperability to facilitate a complete patient medical record, regardless of where the patient is being seen.

"As a best-in-class wound-specific EHR, Net Health Wound Care provides a complete, integrated solution for independent wound care providers providing care in the post-acute setting," said Abbey Cooper, Vice President of Product for EHR Extensions at Net Health. "This agreement is one we believe is not only a win for our two companies but also for wound care providers and post-acute facilities seeking to improve wound outcomes and manage costs."

Differentiating Features and Benefits

Net Health Wound Care stands apart from other EHRs and PointClickCare partners in a number of ways:

The ability to handle the specific needs of advanced wound care with configurable documentation. Continuous monitoring of the regulatory landscape to ensure users are up to date on the latest guidance for MIPS reporting. More streamlined claims submission through accurate procedure and coding functions integrated within the Net Health billing solution. Reduced manual charting, printing, faxing, and emails by automating the exchange of clinical documentation through secure integration via the PointClickCare marketplace.

"The PointClickCare Marketplace offers the widest range of integrated solutions available to the market," says Chris Beekman, Director of Marketplace, PointClickCare. "Our continued partnership with Net Health is further testament to our continually growing partner network and ecosystem, and the wealth of possibilities it provides our customers to extend their technology capabilities."

Net Health is recognized as an industry leader in wound care. More than 20,000 clinicians use Net Health® Wound Care as their specialty EHR, translating to more than 9 out of 10 clinics with a wound-specific EHR use Net Health, and more than one million wounds are treated annually using the system. Net Health Wound Care is also a Certified EMR under The Office of National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) guidelines and is certifying to the 2015 Edition Cures Updates for the 2023 reporting year.

Additional information about the new agreement can be found on the Net Health website or the PointClickCare Marketplace – an online platform that lets customers easily evaluate authorized third-party technology partners.

About Net Health

Net Health's mission is to harness data for human health. Net Health solutions are trusted in more than 23,000 facilities across the continuum of care. Our EHR software enables caregivers and their organizations to engage effectively with patients, streamline documentation, staff efficiently, secure maximum appropriate reimbursement and maintain regulatory compliance. Our unique approach to analytics seamlessly presents insights in clinical and operational workflows to improve care and business performance. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners. www.nethealth.com.

SOURCE Net Health Systems, Inc.