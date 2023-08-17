Net Health Recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List

With three-year revenue growth of 114.3% percent, Net Health is recognized for its differentiated data and trusted approach to software development

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Health, a leading provider of cloud-based software for specialty medical providers, today announced that it was named to the 2023 Inc. 5000, an annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides an evidence-based look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment – independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other widely recognized brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"At Net Health, we recognize the need for reliable and innovative healthcare technology solutions that meet the needs of patients, providers and payers, and we strive to equip our customers with the tools and partnership they need to improve clinical outcomes and increase business growth," said Josh Pickus, CEO of Net Health. "Our inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list is an honor and reflection of our hardworking team and partners who have been instrumental in our achievement of this placement."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate was an astonishing 2,238 percent. Overall, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Net Health is a trusted partner to its customers, providing proven EHR software and analytic solutions built on a deep reservoir of differentiated data. Net Health provides the tools and collaborative services that help healthcare organizations across the continuum in the specialties that it serves.

For the complete Inc. 5000 list, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Net Health

Net Health's mission is to harness data for human health. Net Health solutions are trusted in more than 23,000 facilities across the continuum of care. Our EHR software enables caregivers and their organizations to engage effectively with patients, streamline documentation, staff efficiently, secure maximum appropriate reimbursement and maintain regulatory compliance. Our unique approach to analytics seamlessly presents insight into clinical and operational workflows to improve care and business performance. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners. www.nethealth.com.

