Net Health's FOTO Approved by CMS as a Qualified Clinical Data Registry for Third Consecutive Year

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Focus on Therapeutic Outcomes (FOTO), a Net Health Company, has been approved for the 13th consecutive year by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) as a data registry for CMS payment programs, and for the third consecutive year as a Qualified Clinical Data Registry (QCDR) for 2021.

According to CMS, a "QCDR is a CMS-approved vendor that is in the business of improving health care quality . . . One of the ways QCDRs can help to improve the quality of care patients receive is by collecting clinical data from clinicians and reporting this data to CMS on their behalf for purposes of the Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS)."

The 2021 QCDR designation enables physical and occupational therapists (PTs and OTs) to submit MIPS data for the 2021 performance year. Therapy providers may select from 20 quality measures, including 10 outcome measures, that are highly applicable to therapy care as well as reporting improvement activities that reward ongoing efforts for clinical quality improvement and monitoring.

Among all CMS-approved registries, FOTO has the most experience serving PTs and OTs, having provided a CMS-approved registry each year since 2009 and continuous MIPS registry services since 2017. The FOTO QCDR provides dedicated expert support personnel and an intuitive, user-friendly feedback dashboard. Services provided include a fully automated registry to reduce the provider's data entry burden and allow for seamless electronic connections.

"The FOTO QCDR is a proven solution that assures thousands of therapists nationwide they can meet MIPS reporting requirements," said Bettie Stone, MIPS Registry Specialist for Net Health. "We help therapists understand how to interpret and use their data to guide clinical decisions. This helps them optimize their outcomes, which benefits patients while helping to ensure they are fairly reimbursed for the high-quality care provided."

FOTO QCDR users typically score in the top percentile in the industry due to the combination of intuitive dashboards and expert support for therapists on how to optimize care using MIPS data. For the 2019 MIPS performance year, which was the first year that therapy providers were able to participate in MIPS, those submitting data through FOTO met or exceeded all criteria, including:

47% of FOTO users reported receiving a perfect MIPS score of 100;

77% made it to the MIPS Exceptional Performance category and were eligible for bonus payment adjustments; and

All FOTO users' MIPS scores were well above the neutral payment threshold, resulting in the potential for positive payment adjustments.

"With COVID-19 continuing to impact therapists, we recognize there remains concern and uncertainty about MIPS reporting for 2021," said Stone. "FOTO's long-standing experience as a CMS-approved registry and proven track record has made us the system of choice for trusted data collection and reporting. Therapists can rest assured we will help them through every step of the MIPS reporting process."

To learn more about FOTO's MIPS QCDR, visit www.fotoinc.com/mips-qcdr-and-foto .

About FOTO Inc.

FOTO is a predictive outcomes management system that captures and reports nationally benchmarked, risk-adjusted comparisons based on data collected from more than seven million completed patient episodes. The FOTO system compares treatment effectiveness, efficiency and satisfaction in real time to improve patient care and facilitate clinician growth. FOTO is a certified MIPS QCDR, and its measures are NQF-endorsed and recognized by CMS for Medicare compliance. For more information, visit www.fotoinc.com.

About Net Health

Net Health is reuniting caregivers with their calling through cloud-based software for specialty medical providers across the continuum of care. Net Health's interoperable EHRs deliver end-to-end solutions that ensure compliance, improve outcomes, empower providers and inspire care. The company serves over 14,000 facilities, including 98% of the largest hospital chains, two-thirds of skilled nursing facilities and many leading hospice organizations and private practices. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners. www.nethealth.com.





SOURCE Net Health Systems, Inc.