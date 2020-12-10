Net Health's New Mobile Immunization Tracking Provides Safe and Effective Solution for COVID-19 Vaccination Administration

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To ensure the safety of employees, patients and their communities, immunization programs are critical components of occupational health. To make those campaigns efficient, safe and compliant, Net Health has developed a proprietary web-based Mobile Immunization Tracking platform to more efficiently manage on-site immunizations.

Net Health is a national provider of cloud-based software for specialty medical providers across the continuum of care. The new platform was built for existing and new users of Net Health's Agility® Employee Health and Occupational Medicine platform. Agility has served hospitals and clinics for more than 25 years and tracks important health data for more than 1 million U.S. healthcare workers.

"With the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the reports of an upcoming vaccine, the need for a vaccine management system that is compliant, safe and efficient is higher than ever before," said Josh Pickus, CEO of Net Health. "Net Health and Agility have been at the forefront of helping hospitals and clinics manage employee health for decades. Our newest innovation furthers our commitment to clients and makes the important process of tracking immunizations safe, efficient and compliant."

Ensuring on-site efficiency, compliance and accuracy

One of the key features of the system is its ability to be used at any employer location or facility. On-site capabilities are especially key as they allow for ease of use outside of a standard Employee Health or Occupational Medicine clinic.

To ensure compliance, Net Health's Mobile Immunization Tracking platform tracks verification and enables employee consent forms to be electronically recorded. Immunization data and the Vaccine Information Sheet (VIS) are pulled directly from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) database and fields are auto- populated so clinicians do not have to manually enter data. This ensures information in the employee record is accurate and saves time as the clinician moves from one employee to the next.

Submission to State Registries

The CDC and state public health agencies are requiring submission of vaccine information for COVID-19. In addition to the ability to log and track immunizations through the mobile application, the Mobile Immunization Tracking enables submission to state registries. This data is then aggregated at the national level to assist Operation Warp Speed in determining the need and availability of subsequent vaccine distributions.

For more information on Net Health's Mobile Immunization Tracking application, contact [email protected] or call 800.411.6281.

About Net Health

Net Health is reuniting caregivers with their calling through cloud-based software for specialty medical providers across the continuum of care. Net Health's interoperable EHRs deliver end-to-end solutions that ensure compliance, improve outcomes, empower providers and inspire care. The company serves over 14,000 facilities, including 98 percent of the largest hospital chains, two-thirds of skilled nursing facilities and many leading hospice organizations and private practices. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners. www.nethealth.com.

