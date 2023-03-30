Net Health's PointRight® Analytics Solution First to Receive Quality Measure Endorsements by National Quality Forum

Net Health is only LTPAC EHR and analytics provider to develop NQF-endorsed quality measures

PITTSBURGH, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Health, a leading provider of cloud-based software for specialty medical providers, today announced its PointRight® solution received two endorsements by the National Quality Forum (NQF). The endorsements include the PointRight® Pro 30® all-cause, risk adjusted rehospitalization (NQF #2375) and the PointRight® Pro Long Stay™ all-cause adjusted long-stay resident hospitalization (NQF #2827) measures.

Both measures are used by thousands of nursing facilities across the country to monitor and improve their hospitalization and rehospitalization outcomes. There are currently no other long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) EHR or analytics vendors who have developed NQF-endorsed quality measures. These two quality measures that focus on utilization of healthcare services have been used in multiple state nursing facility value-based purchasing (VBP) programs – including New Mexico, California, Colorado, and Hawaii – to assess performance and incentivize providers for improving outcomes.

"PointRight's ability to align payers and providers through post-acute data helps to improve both performance and clinical outcomes," said Josh Budman, SVP of Research and Incubation for Net Health. "Earning these two endorsements further demonstrates Net Health's commitment to providing accurate performance analytics through its PointRight solutions."

Originally endorsed by NQF in 2014 and 2016, PointRight developed these two measures in partnership with the American Health Care Association (AHCA) as the measure steward. Net Health and AHCA re-engaged in the NQF process to achieve endorsement of these measures again in 2022. Endorsed measures are re-evaluated and reviewed about every three years alongside newly submitted, unendorsed measures. This head-to-head comparison of new and previously endorsed measures fosters harmonization and ensures the NQF endorses the best measures available.

"It's important that providers can rely on trustworthy predictive analytics through the solutions in which they choose to invest both their time and money," said Janine Savage, Vice President of Post-Acute Solutions at Net Health. "These endorsements validate Net Health's goal of delivering quality predictive analytics, enabling providers and payers to align on value-based care initiatives."

The NQF endorsement reflects rigorous scientific and evidence-based review, input from patients and their families, and the perspectives of individuals throughout the healthcare industry. The measure review process, known as the Consensus Development Process (CDP), builds consensus-based input from a wide array of stakeholders to determine a measure's endorsement status.

"The re-endorsement of both measures is crucial as Net Health continues to serve as a leader in the post-acute predictive analytics space," said Nadia Angelidou, Chief Statistician and Vice President of Data Science for Net Health. "We are excited to continue powering both businesses and clinicians with gold-standard capabilities to make data-driven decisions enabled by our own real-time data."

The science of measuring healthcare performance has made enormous progress over the last decade, and it continues to evolve. CSAC endorsement decisions for all spring 2022 measures are final.

About Net Health

Net Health's mission is to harness data for human health. Net Health solutions are trusted in more than 23,000 facilities across the continuum of care. Our EHR software enables caregivers and their organizations to engage effectively with patients, streamline documentation, staff efficiently, secure maximum appropriate reimbursement and maintain regulatory compliance. Our unique approach to analytics seamlessly presents insights in clinical and operational workflows to improve care and business performance. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners. www.nethealth.com.

About National Quality Forum

The National Quality Forum (NQF) works with members of the healthcare community to drive measurable health improvements together. NQF is a not-for-profit, membership-based organization that gives all healthcare stakeholders a voice in advancing quality measures and improvement strategies that lead to better outcomes and greater value.

