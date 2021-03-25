Net Health's Software Solution for Employee Health and Occupational Medicine Offers Set of Tools to Track Employee Health During COVID-19

PITTSBURGH, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Managing the ongoing COVID-19 immunization administration for healthcare workers continues to challenge the nation's healthcare organizations. Net Health® Employee Health and Net Health® Occupational Medicine, both formerly Agility®, assist these organizations in tracking the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and managing exposures for their employees. This includes the new Mobile Immunization Tracking feature, designed to streamline immunization documentation, support the submission of these immunizations to the state registry, and track exposures among hospital workers.

"The massive immunization process for the nation's healthcare workers is now well underway," said Josh Pickus, CEO of Net Health. "But there's still more to do. Employee Health managers know that the key to the task is a flexible, comprehensive plan to track compliance and communicate with employees. Net Health's employee health and occupational medicine software provides the solutions needed to get the job done."

Tracking the immunization process and status of vaccinations has proven challenging to hospitals for a number of reasons. The introduction of a new single-dose vaccine, while much-needed, adds another level of complexity as organizations must now track who is getting which vaccine, as well as the ongoing need to manage the status of first and second immunizations. Additionally, guidelines often change at the state and federal level while reporting requirements remain complex and stringent.

Net Health for Employee Health and Net Health Occupational Medicine offer documentation, implementation and reporting that enables hospital staff to:

Perform multiple exposure tracking quickly. Details of the outbreak only have to be entered one time with the names of each staff member who has been exposed. Their individual files are automatically updated with the information. Users can also record and report on location of exposure for employees.

New Mobile App Enables Mass Immunizations

To further support busy healthcare workers, earlier this year Net Health introduced a web-based mobile immunization tracking platform, designed to enable mass immunizations for healthcare organizations with thousands of employees across multiple sites. Learn how this feature helped a large hospital client significantly reduce manual labor associated with scanning and uploading employee vaccination forms by hand.

This cloud-based app can be used on-site at any vaccination location, not just a clinic or hospital. Additionally, it is easy to use and clinician-friendly for smartphone or tablet while also enabling organizations to submit legally-required immunization information to the CDC and state registries.

Net Health also recently launched a concise dashboard with key performance indicators (KPIs) to make management and reporting more intuitive. The dashboard offers insights to employee health executives on four key metrics, including Compliance, Patient Flow, Illness and injury Rates, and Cost Data.

For more information on how to manage hospital employee health during COVID, check out Net Health's new free ebook – 3 Tools to Help Employee Health Departments Manage COVID-19. Additionally, Net Health client Gene Howell, CEO of Reliant Urgent Care in Los Angeles, conducted a webinar and shared best practices for managing COVID-19.

About Net Health

Net Health provides software and analytics for specialty medical providers across the continuum of care. Net Health's interoperable solutions ensure compliance, improve outcomes, empower providers and inspire care. The company serves over 14,000 facilities, including 98 percent of the largest hospital chains, two-thirds of skilled nursing facilities and many leading hospice organizations and private practices. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners. www.nethealth.com.

