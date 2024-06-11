Net Lease Office Properties Announces Sale of Two Office Properties Totaling $61 Million

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) today announced the sale of two office properties leased to BCBSM, Inc. ("Blue Cross Blue Shield") for gross proceeds totaling $60.7 million.

Net proceeds after closing costs were used to repay approximately $48 million on J.P. Morgan's senior secured mortgage and approximately $8 million on its mezzanine loan, in accordance with terms of those facilities. This resulted in outstanding balances of approximately $151 million and $92 million, respectively, as of June 10, 2024.

Following the sale, NLOP owned 47 office properties, comprising 44 properties in the U.S., including three remaining properties leased to Blue Cross Blue Shield, and three properties in Europe.

