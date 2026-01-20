Net Lease Office Properties Declares Special Cash Distribution of $6.75 Per Share

News provided byNet Lease Office Properties
Jan 20, 2026, 16:05 ET
Announces Sales of Three Office Properties for $131 Million
NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) reported today that its Board of Trustees declared a special cash distribution of $6.75 per common share, totaling approximately $100 million. The distribution is payable on February 17, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 30, 2026.
In order to receive the special cash distribution, a shareholder will need to hold their shares through and including the payment date of February 17, 2026. Shareholders who sell their shares before the February 18, 2026 ex-dividend date will not be entitled to receive the special cash distribution.
The following properties were recently sold for gross proceeds totaling approximately $130.6 million.
|
Primary Tenant
|
Primary Tenant
Industry
|
Location
|
ABR
($000s)
|
Gross
Sale
Proceeds
|
Square
|
KBR, Inc.
|
Construction &
Engineering
|
Houston, TX
|
$21,288
|
$66,000
|
1,064,788
|
Google, LLC
|
Internet Software &
Services
|
Venice, CA
|
$3,018
|
$39,600
|
67,681
|
Northrop Grumman
Systems Corporation*
|
Aerospace &
Defense
|
Plymouth, MN
|
$2,679
|
$25,000
|
191,336
|
Total
|
$26,985
|
$130,600
|
1,323,805
|
*Includes $24.8 million of gross proceeds used to repay a non-recourse mortgage loan in connection with this disposition.
For additional information on NLOP — including an investor presentation, its latest quarterly report on Form 10-Q and related filings — please visit the company's website.
Net Lease Office Properties
Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of high-quality, single-tenant office properties located in the U.S. and net leased to corporate tenants operating across a variety of industries.
Institutional Investors:
1-212-492-1140
[email protected]
Individual Investors:
1-844-NLO REIT (656-7348)
ir@nloproperties.com
Press Contact:
Anna McGrath
1-212-492-1166
SOURCE Net Lease Office Properties
Share this article