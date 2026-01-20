Net Lease Office Properties Declares Special Cash Distribution of $6.75 Per Share

Jan 20, 2026, 16:05 ET

Announces Sales of Three Office Properties for $131 Million

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) reported today that its Board of Trustees declared a special cash distribution of $6.75 per common share, totaling approximately $100 million. The distribution is payable on February 17, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 30, 2026.

In order to receive the special cash distribution, a shareholder will need to hold their shares through and including the payment date of February 17, 2026. Shareholders who sell their shares before the February 18, 2026 ex-dividend date will not be entitled to receive the special cash distribution.

The following properties were recently sold for gross proceeds totaling approximately $130.6 million.

Primary Tenant

Industry

Location

 

ABR
(at time
of sale)

($000s)

Gross

Sale

Proceeds
($000s)

Square
Feet

 

KBR, Inc.

Construction &

Engineering

Houston, TX

$21,288

$66,000

1,064,788

Google, LLC

Internet Software &

Services

Venice, CA

$3,018

$39,600

67,681

Northrop Grumman

Systems Corporation*

Aerospace &

Defense

Plymouth, MN

$2,679

$25,000

191,336

Total

$26,985

$130,600

1,323,805

*Includes $24.8 million of gross proceeds used to repay a non-recourse mortgage loan in connection with this disposition.

For additional information on NLOP — including an investor presentation, its latest quarterly report on Form 10-Q and related filings — please visit the company's website.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of high-quality, single-tenant office properties located in the U.S. and net leased to corporate tenants operating across a variety of industries.

Institutional Investors: 
1-212-492-1140
[email protected]

Individual Investors: 
1-844-NLO REIT (656-7348)
ir@nloproperties.com

Press Contact:
Anna McGrath
1-212-492-1166

SOURCE Net Lease Office Properties

