Net Lease Office Properties Declares Special Cash Distribution of $6.75 Per Share

Announces Sales of Three Office Properties for $131 Million

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) reported today that its Board of Trustees declared a special cash distribution of $6.75 per common share, totaling approximately $100 million. The distribution is payable on February 17, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 30, 2026.

In order to receive the special cash distribution, a shareholder will need to hold their shares through and including the payment date of February 17, 2026. Shareholders who sell their shares before the February 18, 2026 ex-dividend date will not be entitled to receive the special cash distribution.

The following properties were recently sold for gross proceeds totaling approximately $130.6 million.

Primary Tenant Primary Tenant Industry Location ABR

(at time

of sale) ($000s) Gross Sale Proceeds

($000s) Square

Feet KBR, Inc. Construction & Engineering Houston, TX $21,288 $66,000 1,064,788 Google, LLC Internet Software & Services Venice, CA $3,018 $39,600 67,681 Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation* Aerospace & Defense Plymouth, MN $2,679 $25,000 191,336 Total



$26,985 $130,600 1,323,805 *Includes $24.8 million of gross proceeds used to repay a non-recourse mortgage loan in connection with this disposition.



Net Lease Office Properties

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of high-quality, single-tenant office properties located in the U.S. and net leased to corporate tenants operating across a variety of industries.

