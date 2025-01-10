Net Lease Office Properties Announces Sales of Five Office Properties Totaling $43 Million

J.P. Morgan Senior Secured Mortgage Repaid in Full

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) today announced the sale of the following five office properties in November and December for gross proceeds totaling $43.3 million.

Primary

Tenant Primary

Tenant

Industry Location ABR

(at time

of sale)* ($000s) Gross

Sale

Proceeds

($000s) Square

Feet NLOP

Collateral

Pool Caremark RX,

L.L.C. Health Care

Services Chandler, AZ $1,645 $15,000 183,000 Included Vacant (formerly

BCBSM, Inc.) N/A Eagan, MN $-- $11,650 227,666 Included Charter

Communications

Operating, LLC Cable &

Satellite Bridgeton,

MO $820 $7,350 78,080 Included Merative L.P. IT Consulting &

Other Services Hartland,

WI $669 $6,750 81,082

Cofinity, Inc./

Aetna Life

Insurance Co. Multi-line

Insurance Southfield,

MI $1,833 $2,500 94,453 Included Total



$4,967 $43,250 664,281

* Pro forma for any agreed to and signed future rent restructurings.

Net proceeds after closing costs for the collateral pool assets were used to repay approximately $30 million on J.P. Morgan's senior secured mortgage and approximately $5 million on its mezzanine loan, in accordance with terms of those facilities. In conjunction with approximately $23 million of funds from other sources, this resulted in the full repayment of J.P. Morgan's senior secured mortgage and an outstanding balance of approximately $61 million on its mezzanine loan as of December 31, 2024.

Office property sales during the fourth quarter brought total gross proceeds from dispositions completed during 2024 to approximately $364 million, including occupied sales of $319 million at a weighted-average disposition cap rate of approximately 10.5%**.

As of December 31, 2024, NLOP owned 39 office properties, comprising 37 properties in the U.S. and two in Europe.

** Excludes two assets transferred to the mortgagee and the sale of one vacant asset.

Net Lease Office Properties

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of high-quality office properties primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. Tenants operate across a variety of industries and the vast majority of properties are located in the U.S., with two located in Europe.

