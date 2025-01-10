Net Lease Office Properties Announces Sales of Five Office Properties Totaling $43 Million

News provided by

Net Lease Office Properties

Jan 10, 2025, 07:30 ET

J.P. Morgan Senior Secured Mortgage Repaid in Full

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) today announced the sale of the following five office properties in November and December for gross proceeds totaling $43.3 million.

Primary
Tenant

Primary
Tenant
Industry

Location

ABR
(at time
of sale)*

($000s)

Gross
Sale
Proceeds
($000s)

Square
Feet

NLOP
Collateral
Pool

Caremark RX, 
L.L.C.

Health Care 
Services

Chandler, AZ

$1,645

$15,000

183,000

Included

Vacant (formerly
BCBSM, Inc.)

N/A

Eagan, MN

$--

$11,650

227,666

Included

Charter 
Communications
Operating, LLC

Cable & 
Satellite

Bridgeton,
MO

$820

$7,350

78,080

Included

Merative L.P.

IT Consulting & 
Other Services

Hartland, 
WI

$669

$6,750

81,082

Cofinity, Inc./
Aetna Life
Insurance Co.

Multi-line
Insurance

Southfield,
MI

$1,833

$2,500

94,453

Included

Total

$4,967

$43,250

664,281

* Pro forma for any agreed to and signed future rent restructurings.

Net proceeds after closing costs for the collateral pool assets were used to repay approximately $30 million on J.P. Morgan's senior secured mortgage and approximately $5 million on its mezzanine loan, in accordance with terms of those facilities. In conjunction with approximately $23 million of funds from other sources, this resulted in the full repayment of J.P. Morgan's senior secured mortgage and an outstanding balance of approximately $61 million on its mezzanine loan as of December 31, 2024.

Office property sales during the fourth quarter brought total gross proceeds from dispositions completed during 2024 to approximately $364 million, including occupied sales of $319 million at a weighted-average disposition cap rate of approximately 10.5%**.

As of December 31, 2024, NLOP owned 39 office properties, comprising 37 properties in the U.S. and two in Europe.

** Excludes two assets transferred to the mortgagee and the sale of one vacant asset.

Net Lease Office Properties

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of high-quality office properties primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. Tenants operate across a variety of industries and the vast majority of properties are located in the U.S., with two located in Europe.

www.nloproperties.com

Institutional Investors:
1-212-492-1140
[email protected]

Individual Investors: 
1-844-NLO REIT (656-7348)
[email protected]

Press Contact:
Anna McGrath
1-212-492-1166

SOURCE Net Lease Office Properties

