Net Lease Office Properties Announces Sales of Five Office Properties Totaling $43 Million

News provided byNet Lease Office Properties
Jan 10, 2025, 07:30 ET
J.P. Morgan Senior Secured Mortgage Repaid in Full
NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) today announced the sale of the following five office properties in November and December for gross proceeds totaling $43.3 million.
|
Primary
|
Primary
|
Location
|
ABR
($000s)
|
Gross
|
Square
|
NLOP
|
Caremark RX,
|
Health Care
|
Chandler, AZ
|
$1,645
|
$15,000
|
183,000
|
Included
|
Vacant (formerly
|
N/A
|
Eagan, MN
|
$--
|
$11,650
|
227,666
|
Included
|
Charter
|
Cable &
|
Bridgeton,
|
$820
|
$7,350
|
78,080
|
Included
|
Merative L.P.
|
IT Consulting &
|
Hartland,
|
$669
|
$6,750
|
81,082
|
Cofinity, Inc./
|
Multi-line
|
Southfield,
|
$1,833
|
$2,500
|
94,453
|
Included
|
Total
|
$4,967
|
$43,250
|
664,281
|
* Pro forma for any agreed to and signed future rent restructurings.
Net proceeds after closing costs for the collateral pool assets were used to repay approximately $30 million on J.P. Morgan's senior secured mortgage and approximately $5 million on its mezzanine loan, in accordance with terms of those facilities. In conjunction with approximately $23 million of funds from other sources, this resulted in the full repayment of J.P. Morgan's senior secured mortgage and an outstanding balance of approximately $61 million on its mezzanine loan as of December 31, 2024.
Office property sales during the fourth quarter brought total gross proceeds from dispositions completed during 2024 to approximately $364 million, including occupied sales of $319 million at a weighted-average disposition cap rate of approximately 10.5%**.
As of December 31, 2024, NLOP owned 39 office properties, comprising 37 properties in the U.S. and two in Europe.
** Excludes two assets transferred to the mortgagee and the sale of one vacant asset.
Net Lease Office Properties
Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of high-quality office properties primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. Tenants operate across a variety of industries and the vast majority of properties are located in the U.S., with two located in Europe.
Institutional Investors:
1-212-492-1140
[email protected]
Individual Investors:
1-844-NLO REIT (656-7348)
[email protected]
Press Contact:
Anna McGrath
1-212-492-1166
SOURCE Net Lease Office Properties
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article