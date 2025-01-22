Net Lease Office Properties Announces Tax Treatment of 2024 Dividends

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) announced the income tax treatment of dividends reported on Form 1099-DIV for 2024. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Net Lease Office Properties dividends.

CUSIP 64110Y108

FORM 1099-DIV Box 1a Box 2a Box 3 Box 1b Box 2b Box 2f Box 5



Record

Date Payment Date Distribution Per Share Ordinary Dividends Capital Gain Distributions Nondividend Distributions Qualified Dividends(1) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain(2) Section 897 Capital Gain(3) Section 199A Dividends(4) Section 1061 One-Year Amounts Disclosure(5) Section 1061 Three-Year Amounts Disclosure(5) 12/18/23 01/29/24 $0.3400000(6) $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.3400000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000





(1) Qualified Dividends is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividends amount. (2) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Capital Gain Distributions amount. (3) Section 897 Capital Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Capital Gain Distributions amount. (4) Section 199A Dividends is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividends amount. (5) For the purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the "one-year amounts disclosure" and "three-year amounts disclosure" related to the capital gain distributions reported in box 2a are generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests". (6) Shareholders had the option to elect to receive their dividend in the form of cash or additional NLOP shares, with the aggregate amount of cash distributed by NLOP limited to a maximum of 20% of the total dividend.

Net Lease Office Properties

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of high-quality office properties primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. Tenants operate across a variety of industries and the vast majority of properties are located in the U.S., with two located in Europe.

