Net Lease Office Properties Announces Tax Treatment of 2024 Dividends

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) announced the income tax treatment of dividends reported on Form 1099-DIV for 2024. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Net Lease Office Properties dividends.

CUSIP 64110Y108

FORM 1099-DIV

Box 1a

Box 2a

Box 3

Box 1b

Box 2b

Box 2f

Box 5

Record 
Date

Payment Date

Distribution Per Share

Ordinary Dividends

Capital Gain Distributions

Nondividend Distributions

Qualified Dividends(1)

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain(2)

Section 897 Capital Gain(3)

Section 199A Dividends(4)

Section 1061 One-Year Amounts Disclosure(5)

Section 1061 Three-Year Amounts Disclosure(5)

12/18/23

01/29/24

$0.3400000(6)

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.3400000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000


(1)

Qualified Dividends is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividends amount.

(2)

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Capital Gain Distributions amount.

(3)

Section 897 Capital Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Capital Gain Distributions amount.

(4)

Section 199A Dividends is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividends amount.

(5)

For the purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the "one-year amounts disclosure" and "three-year amounts disclosure" related to the capital gain distributions reported in box 2a are generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests".

(6)

Shareholders had the option to elect to receive their dividend in the form of cash or additional NLOP shares, with the aggregate amount of cash distributed by NLOP limited to a maximum of 20% of the total dividend.

Net Lease Office Properties

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of high-quality office properties primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. Tenants operate across a variety of industries and the vast majority of properties are located in the U.S., with two located in Europe.

www.nloproperties.com 

Institutional Investors:
1-212-492-1110 
[email protected] 

Individual Investors:
1-844-NLO REIT (656-7348)
[email protected]

Press Contact:
Anna McGrath
1-212-492-1166

