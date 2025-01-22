Net Lease Office Properties Announces Tax Treatment of 2024 Dividends

News provided byNet Lease Office Properties
Jan 22, 2025, 16:05 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) announced the income tax treatment of dividends reported on Form 1099-DIV for 2024. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Net Lease Office Properties dividends.
CUSIP 64110Y108
|
FORM 1099-DIV
|
Box 1a
|
Box 2a
|
Box 3
|
Box 1b
|
Box 2b
|
Box 2f
|
Box 5
|
Record
|
Payment Date
|
Distribution Per Share
|
Ordinary Dividends
|
Capital Gain Distributions
|
Nondividend Distributions
|
Qualified Dividends(1)
|
Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain(2)
|
Section 897 Capital Gain(3)
|
Section 199A Dividends(4)
|
Section 1061 One-Year Amounts Disclosure(5)
|
Section 1061 Three-Year Amounts Disclosure(5)
|
12/18/23
|
01/29/24
|
$0.3400000(6)
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.3400000
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.0000000
|
(1)
|
Qualified Dividends is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividends amount.
|
(2)
|
Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Capital Gain Distributions amount.
|
(3)
|
Section 897 Capital Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Capital Gain Distributions amount.
|
(4)
|
Section 199A Dividends is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividends amount.
|
(5)
|
For the purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the "one-year amounts disclosure" and "three-year amounts disclosure" related to the capital gain distributions reported in box 2a are generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests".
|
(6)
|
Shareholders had the option to elect to receive their dividend in the form of cash or additional NLOP shares, with the aggregate amount of cash distributed by NLOP limited to a maximum of 20% of the total dividend.
Net Lease Office Properties
Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of high-quality office properties primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. Tenants operate across a variety of industries and the vast majority of properties are located in the U.S., with two located in Europe.
Institutional Investors:
1-212-492-1110
[email protected]
Individual Investors:
1-844-NLO REIT (656-7348)
[email protected]
Press Contact:
Anna McGrath
1-212-492-1166
SOURCE Net Lease Office Properties
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article