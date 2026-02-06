Net Lease Office Properties Announces Tax Treatment of 2025 Distributions

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) announced the income tax treatment of distributions reported on Form 1099-DIV for 2025. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Net Lease Office Properties distributions.

CUSIP 64110Y108

FORM 1099-DIV Box 1a Box 2a Box 3 Box 1b Box 2b Box 2f Box 5





Record Date Payment

Date Distribution

Per Share Ordinary

Dividends Capital Gain

Distributions Nondividend

Distributions Qualified

Dividends(1) Unrecaptured

Section 1250 Gain(2) Section 897

Capital Gain(3) Section 199A

Dividends(4) Section 1061 One-Year

Amounts Disclosure(5) Section 1061 Three-Year

Amounts Disclosure(5)

8/18/2025 9/3/2025 $3.1000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $3.1000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000

12/4/2025 12/19/2025 $4.1000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $4.1000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000 $0.0000000















































Qualified Dividends is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividends amount. Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Capital Gain Distributions amount. Section 897 Capital Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Capital Gain Distributions amount. Section 199A Dividends is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividends amount. For the purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the "one-year amounts disclosure" and "three-year amounts disclosure" related to the capital gain distributions reported in box 2a are generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests".

Net Lease Office Properties

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of high-quality, primarily single-tenant office properties located in the U.S. and net leased to corporate tenants operating across a variety of industries.

