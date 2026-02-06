Net Lease Office Properties Announces Tax Treatment of 2025 Distributions

Net Lease Office Properties

Feb 06, 2026, 07:30 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) announced the income tax treatment of distributions reported on Form 1099-DIV for 2025. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Net Lease Office Properties distributions. 

CUSIP 64110Y108 

FORM 1099-DIV 

Box 1a

Box 2a

Box 3

Box 1b

Box 2b

Box 2f

Box 5


Record 

Date

Payment
Date

Distribution
Per Share

Ordinary
Dividends

Capital Gain
Distributions

Nondividend
Distributions

Qualified
Dividends(1)

Unrecaptured
Section 1250 Gain(2)

Section 897
Capital Gain(3)

Section 199A
Dividends(4)

Section 1061 One-Year
Amounts Disclosure(5)

Section 1061 Three-Year
Amounts Disclosure(5)

8/18/2025

9/3/2025

$3.1000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$3.1000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

12/4/2025

12/19/2025

$4.1000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$4.1000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000

$0.0000000






















  1. Qualified Dividends is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividends amount.
  2. Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Capital Gain Distributions amount.
  3. Section 897 Capital Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Capital Gain Distributions amount.
  4. Section 199A Dividends is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividends amount.
  5. For the purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the "one-year amounts disclosure" and "three-year amounts disclosure" related to the capital gain distributions reported in box 2a are generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests".

Net Lease Office Properties

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of high-quality, primarily single-tenant office properties located in the U.S. and net leased to corporate tenants operating across a variety of industries.

www.nloproperties.com 

Institutional Investors:
1-212-492-1140
[email protected]

Individual Investors:
1-844-NLO REIT (656-7348)
[email protected]

Press Contact:
Anna McGrath
1-212-492-1166

