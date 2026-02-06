Net Lease Office Properties Announces Tax Treatment of 2025 Distributions

News provided byNet Lease Office Properties
Feb 06, 2026, 07:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) announced the income tax treatment of distributions reported on Form 1099-DIV for 2025. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Net Lease Office Properties distributions.
CUSIP 64110Y108
|
FORM 1099-DIV
|
Box 1a
|
Box 2a
|
Box 3
|
Box 1b
|
Box 2b
|
Box 2f
|
Box 5
|
Record
Date
|
Payment
|
Distribution
|
Ordinary
|
Capital Gain
|
Nondividend
|
Qualified
|
Unrecaptured
|
Section 897
|
Section 199A
|
Section 1061 One-Year
|
Section 1061 Three-Year
|
8/18/2025
|
9/3/2025
|
$3.1000000
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.0000000
|
$3.1000000
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.0000000
|
12/4/2025
|
12/19/2025
|
$4.1000000
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.0000000
|
$4.1000000
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.0000000
|
$0.0000000
- Qualified Dividends is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividends amount.
- Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Capital Gain Distributions amount.
- Section 897 Capital Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Capital Gain Distributions amount.
- Section 199A Dividends is a subset of, and included in, the Taxable Ordinary Dividends amount.
- For the purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the "one-year amounts disclosure" and "three-year amounts disclosure" related to the capital gain distributions reported in box 2a are generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests".
Net Lease Office Properties
Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of high-quality, primarily single-tenant office properties located in the U.S. and net leased to corporate tenants operating across a variety of industries.
Institutional Investors:
1-212-492-1140
[email protected]
Individual Investors:
1-844-NLO REIT (656-7348)
[email protected]
Press Contact:
Anna McGrath
1-212-492-1166
SOURCE Net Lease Office Properties
