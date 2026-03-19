Net Lease Office Properties Declares Special Cash Distribution of $3.30 Per Share

Announces Sales of Two Office Properties for $35 Million

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) reported today that its Board of Trustees declared a special cash distribution of $3.30 per common share, totaling approximately $49 million. The distribution is payable on April 14, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 30, 2026.

The following properties were recently sold for gross proceeds totaling approximately $35.2 million.

Primary Tenant Primary Tenant

Industry Location ABR

(at time

of sale) ($000s) Gross

Sale

Proceeds

($000s) Square

Feet Vacant (formerly

Bankers Financial) N/A St. Petersburg,

FL $ -- $22,500 167,581 North American

Lighting Auto Parts &

Equipment Farmington

Hills, MI $1,084 $12,711 75,286 Total



$1,084 $35,211 242,867

For additional information on NLOP — including an investor presentation, its latest annual report on Form 10-K and related filings — please visit the company's website.

Net Lease Office Properties

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of high-quality, single-tenant office properties located in the U.S. and net leased to corporate tenants operating across a variety of industries.

www.nloproperties.com

Institutional Investors:

1-212-492-1140

[email protected]

Individual Investors:

1-844-NLO REIT (656-7348)

[email protected]

Press Contact:

Anna McGrath

1-212-492-1166

SOURCE Net Lease Office Properties