Net Lease Office Properties Declares Special Cash Distribution of $3.30 Per Share

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Net Lease Office Properties

Mar 19, 2026, 07:30 ET

Announces Sales of Two Office Properties for $35 Million

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) reported today that its Board of Trustees declared a special cash distribution of $3.30 per common share, totaling approximately $49 million. The distribution is payable on April 14, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 30, 2026.

The following properties were recently sold for gross proceeds totaling approximately $35.2 million.

Primary Tenant

Primary Tenant
Industry

Location

ABR
(at time
of sale)

($000s)

Gross
Sale
Proceeds
($000s)

Square
Feet

Vacant (formerly
Bankers Financial)

N/A

St. Petersburg,
FL

$ --

$22,500

167,581

North American
Lighting

Auto Parts &
Equipment

Farmington
Hills, MI

$1,084

$12,711

75,286

Total

$1,084

$35,211

242,867

For additional information on NLOP — including an investor presentation, its latest annual report on Form 10-K and related filings — please visit the company's website.

Net Lease Office Properties

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of high-quality, single-tenant office properties located in the U.S. and net leased to corporate tenants operating across a variety of industries.

www.nloproperties.com

Institutional Investors:
1-212-492-1140
[email protected]

Individual Investors:
1-844-NLO REIT (656-7348)
[email protected]

Press Contact:
Anna McGrath
1-212-492-1166

SOURCE Net Lease Office Properties

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