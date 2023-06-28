Neta Auto Chairman: NEVs to serve as digital mobile terminals

BANGKOK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 16th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention was inaugurated in Thailand on June 25, bringing together over 3,000 Chinese entrepreneurs from all over the world. Fang Yunzhou, founder and chairman of Neta Auto, was invited to the event as a Chinese NEV entrepreneur representative, who delivered a speech entitled "New Energy Vehicles: Digital Mobile Terminals For The Future". Fang shared his insights and probed into new development patterns of EVs with guests, aiming to push quality development of the industry.

[Fang Yunzhou shared insights at 16th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention]
With over-two-decade technological R&D in this area, Fang said NEVs can be regarded as an access to the fusion of the Information Internet, Energy Internet, and Vehicle Internet. They serve as the ideal platform for the interconnection of all things, and will profoundly impact the future of transportation, lifestyle, and society, as well as energy, environment, and technology. This innovation and development will drive and lead future industries and products.

Fang said NEVs have to go through long-term technological transformation and ecosystem-based evolution of social traffic before becoming digital mobile terminals. There will be two development phases, with one being divided into electrification, Internet-based connection and intelligentization, and the other consisting of intelligentization, energy regeneration and ecologization.

Fang also regarded NEVs as a promising segment, which will maintain fast growth from 2020 to 2050 empowered by new technological revolutions, and cover a wide range of links including raw materials, chips, software, algorithms, super-computing centers, parts and components, assemblies, supply chain, vehicle industry, service system, user community, financial services, and battery recycling. Meanwhile, a new ecosystem, consisting of smart travel, energies and cities, will take shape based on digital mobile terminals, which will bring people smart life.

Neta Auto, a Chinese intelligent EV maker pioneering international markets, has a presence in ASEAN, where the convention was held, with high sales volumes in Thailand and other markets, contributing to rapid growth of the industry in China and ASEAN.

To Neta, going global is about systematic export of industrial chain and collaboration, instead of merely exporting products. For instance, it provides ASEAN users with world-leading intelligent NEVs, while building charging stations. Since this June, customers have been able to recharge their Neta cars at all charging stations in Thailand. Besides, Neta Auto started construction of its first factory in Thailand this March, the first plant of China EV startups in this country, which will be a major manufacturing base of Neta Auto to produce and export RHD EVs to ASEAN.

Neta is turning itself into a world-class company. In overseas markets, its Europe business division and Thailand subsidiary have made rapid progress with three overseas-specific products being launched. It has tapped into markets in ASEAN, South America and Middle East, becoming the first China EV startup to launch and deliver new cars in Thailand, Malaysia and Jordan. Neta will participate in the IAA Mobility this year and Neta GT will hit overseas markets soon.

