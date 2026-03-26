NetActuate Expands Warsaw Presence with Enhanced POP, Connectivity, and Full Cloud Stack

WARSAW, Poland, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NetActuate, a leading provider of global infrastructure and network services in 45+ markets worldwide, today announced a significant upgrade to its Warsaw Point of Presence (POP), strengthening its position in one of Europe's fastest-growing digital markets. The enhancement includes expanded capacity, and full availability of NetActuate's cloud-native services powered by its Open Network Edge platform.

Warsaw is a Thriving Digital Hub in Eastern Europe

With this upgrade, NetActuate now delivers Managed Kubernetes, a full suite of cloud offerings (public, private, hybrid, VPC), as well as edge storage (block, object, custom), directly from Warsaw. This enables enterprises, platform providers, media platforms, and SaaS companies to deploy and scale applications closer to end users across Central and Eastern Europe.

"Warsaw continues to emerge as a strategic digital hub for Europe, and this expansion reflects our commitment to meeting growing demand with high-performance, flexible infrastructure," said Mark Mahle, CEO of NetActuate. "By combining deep network connectivity with our Open Network Edge platform, we're enabling customers to deploy modern, cloud-native workloads without the constraints of traditional hyperscalers."

The upgraded Warsaw POP is tightly integrated into NetActuate's global backbone, offering low-latency connectivity, direct interconnection options, and enhanced resiliency. The addition of additional network connectivity based on customer demand further improves network performance and reach, supporting bandwidth-intensive applications such as streaming, gaming, AI, and real-time data processing.

Poland is increasingly recognized as a top destination for IT investment in Europe, driven by strong economic fundamentals and a rapidly expanding digital ecosystem. The country's data center market is currently valued at approximately $1.2 billion, with multiple new facilities under construction. Cloud adoption is accelerating, with over 15 million users and growth exceeding 30% year-over-year.

At the same time, Poland's digital economy is projected to grow at nearly 9% annually through 2027 (outpacing the global average), while Warsaw itself is home to more than 680 startups, growing at a rate of 14.3% annually. These trends are driving demand for scalable, cost-efficient infrastructure that support innovation.

NetActuate's Open Network Edge IaaS addresses this need by combining global network reach with flexible compute, storage, and Kubernetes orchestration based on open source tooling designed to reduce lock-in and increase portability. Customers can deploy workloads across Kubernetes, virtual machines, bare metal, or colocated servers, while maintaining control over performance, cost, and data locality.

As organizations increasingly seek alternatives to centralized cloud models, NetActuate's investment in Warsaw reinforces its mission to deliver open, distributed infrastructure that meets modern application demands.

For more information about NetActuate's Warsaw data center and global platform, visit: https://netactuate.com/data-centers/warsaw-data-center .

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About NetActuate

NetActuate delivers edge infrastructure and network solutions in over 45 locations worldwide, enabling customers to take control of their workloads anywhere with low latency, resiliency, and security built in. Our Open Network Edge (ONE) IaaS built on open source software and standards provides everything needed to architect cloud environments and extensible infrastructure. Choose between VMs, Kubernetes, cloud, colocation, bare metal, and storage infrastructure—all with Anycast connectivity. We offer 24x7 support, expert consulting, and flexible, open solutions engineered for scalability and performance.

To schedule a call with NetActuate engineers or learn more about our products and services, visit netactuate.com. For technical insights on improving reliability, reducing latency, and simplifying architecture at the network level, visit anycast.com.

SOURCE NetActuate