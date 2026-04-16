NetActuate and NETINT Deliver Global VPU-Accelerated Infrastructure for Cloud-Scale Deployments

Partnership enables scalable, hardware-accelerated video encoding and decoding as-a-service on NETINT VPUs across NetActuate's global network platform

LAS VEGAS, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NetActuate, a leading provider of global edge infrastructure and network services, today announced its partnership with NETINT Technologies to bring high-performance video processing to developers and media platforms through a flexible, on-demand infrastructure model. The collaboration enables media companies, streaming platforms, and SaaS providers to deploy hardware-accelerated video encoding and decoding workloads on NetActuate's distributed infrastructure in 45+ global PoPs in every major media market.

NETINT VPUs now available for deployments on NetActuate.

NETINT's Smart VPU technology is purpose-built for modern video applications, delivering hardware-accelerated video encoding designed for cloud-scale deployments. Compared with traditional CPU-based video processing, VPUs can deliver dramatically lower total cost of ownership while enabling high-performance video processing for applications such as live streaming, and immersive media.

"As the video industry makes the shift from software to VPU-powered video encoding, we are seeing streamers seek ready-to-go platforms with VPU support," said Randal Horne, Chief Revenue Officer at NETINT Technologies. "By working with NetActuate, developers and media platforms have an easy way to validate NETINT VPUs. This allows organizations to quickly prove the performance and cost benefits of VPU-based encoding and confidently prepare for scaled deployments."

The program introduces NETINT Quadra Video Processing Units (VPUs) as a self-service accelerator option within NetActuate's global platform, including Cloud, Managed K8s, Bare Metal Servers, and more. The offering provides a fast and agile alternative for organizations seeking scalable video encoding and transcoding capabilities by offloading compute-intensive tasks from CPUs to VPUs. Through NetActuate's portal and API-driven platform, users can attach a VPU accelerator directly to a virtual machine using secure passthrough technology. This allows immediate access to dedicated hardware acceleration via VPUs for FFmpeg-based and API-enabled workflows.

NetActuate VPU acceleration is designed to support the growing demand for efficient video infrastructure as streaming volumes continue to expand globally. Customers can quickly deploy new workloads using pre-installed VPUs or request custom builds, typically available within one to two weeks. The service provides a cost-efficient way to deploy hardware-accelerated video workloads, with pricing starting at $0.237 per hour for a Quadra T1A-enabled VM, the lowest industry price available for sustained usage.

"The market for VPUs is skyrocketing and we're very pleased to be working with an industry leader like NETINT to bring video acceleration to our customers," said Mark Mahle, CEO at NetActuate. "Our collaboration provides dedicated video acceleration available on demand—essentially VPU as-a-service— for deploying and validating high-performance video processing very quickly. This compliments the infrastructure, network, and expertise we provide to help customers optimize global streaming deployments."

Validate Your Workloads

To help developers and media companies evaluate the platform, NetActuate is offering a $500 matching infrastructure credit for new users deploying NETINT VPU-enabled workloads. Customers who commit $500 in platform usage will receive a matching credit from NetActuate to test hardware-accelerated video deployments for 30 days. Learn more and get started.

NAB 2026

NetActuate and NETINT will showcase video acceleration during NAB 2026, taking place April 19–22 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Learn more about our presence and schedule a time to meet up at the show.

About NetActuate

NetActuate delivers edge infrastructure and network solutions in over 45 locations worldwide, enabling customers to take control of their workloads anywhere with low latency, resiliency, and security built in. Our Open Network Edge (ONE) IaaS built on open source software and standards provides everything needed to architect cloud environments and extensible infrastructure. Choose between VMs, Kubernetes, cloud, colocation, bare metal, and storage infrastructure—all with Anycast connectivity. We offer 24x7 support, expert consulting, and flexible, open solutions engineered for scalability and performance.

About NETINT

NETINT Technologies is the 2024 Tech Emmy Award Winner for "Design & Deployment of Efficient Hardware Video Accelerators for Cloud" and the founder of the VPU (Video Processing Unit) category. With more than 200,000 VPUs, which have encoded over 1 trillion minutes of video, the world's largest streaming services and video platforms rely on NETINT to achieve a 20x reduction in energy and OPEX. NETINT is shaping the future of hyperscale video encoding and processing. Learn more at netint.com.

SOURCE NetActuate