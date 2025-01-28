NetActuate and Porter Labs Partner to Revolutionize Pet Training with AI-Driven Technology

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Porter Labs, a pioneer in AI-driven pet training systems has joined forces with NetActuate, a global leader in edge and hybrid cloud solutions, to deliver smarter, faster, and more reliable pet technology products to pet owners worldwide. By combining Porter Labs ' innovative smart pet devices with NetActuate's robust Anycast -enabled infrastructure, the partnership ensures seamless real-time connectivity and enhanced data processing for cutting-edge pet training tools.

Under this collaboration, Porter Labs will leverage NetActuate's low-latency global platform to power its flagship product, PupStation™ . This advanced solution integrates motion-sensor smart collars, cloud-based data analysis, and automated feeders to train and engage dogs through positive reinforcement.

"Our partnership with NetActuate is a game-changer," said Karthik A, CTO and Founder of Porter Labs. "Their advanced global infrastructure ensures we can meet customer expectations for performance and reliability. This allows us to transform how pet owners interact with their pets, making AI-driven solutions accessible and impactful for everyone."

Key Benefits of the Partnership

Seamless connectivity : NetActuate's Anycast platform minimizes latency, enabling real-time feedback and smooth operation for smart pet devices.

: NetActuate's Anycast platform minimizes latency, enabling real-time feedback and smooth operation for smart pet devices. Scalable infrastructure : Cost-effective hybrid cloud solutions allow Porter Labs to expand operations without compromising on performance or budget.

: Cost-effective hybrid cloud solutions allow to expand operations without compromising on performance or budget. Simplified integration : Anycast's streamlined approach eliminates backend complexities, empowering pet tech companies to focus on innovation.

: Anycast's streamlined approach eliminates backend complexities, empowering pet tech companies to focus on innovation. Uninterrupted uptime: High-reliability infrastructure reduces downtime, ensuring consistent service for pet owners.

"At NetActuate, we're proud to enable the next generation of AI-driven applications," said Mark Mahle, CEO and Cofounder of NetActuate. "Collaborating with Porter Labs showcases how advanced infrastructure and innovative technology can work together to improve lives and redefine industries."

Expanding Pet Tech Horizons

The companies began their collaboration with a beta deployment in 2024, which laid the groundwork for broader rollouts scheduled for 2025. This partnership is set to redefine the standards of reliability, speed, and innovation in pet technology, enabling pet owners to access smarter tools that enhance their bond with their pets.

About Porter Labs

Porter Labs is a data-driven company built on a strong foundation of canine behavior science. A pioneer in AI-driven pet training and engagement systems, Porter Labs combines advanced hardware with cloud-based intelligence to deliver innovative solutions for pet owners and petcare businesses.

Its flagship product, PupStation™ , harnesses the power of AI, and employs canine behavior science, to autonomously train and engage dogs with autonomous positive reinforcement. Featuring a sensor-equipped smart collar and a cloud-connected smart feeder, PupStation™ tracks canine behavior, assigns skill-building activities, and rewards progress. The system intelligently adapts to each dog's unique needs, promoting lifelong learning while preventing repetitive stress or obsessive behaviors.

For more information, visit www.porterlabs.ai .

About NetActuate

NetActuate is a leading provider of highly available, low latency custom network and infrastructure services that reach every major global market. From the datacenter to the last mile, we help providers take their products and services to the global edge faster. Our customers can rapidly scale without fear of high costs or devastating performance issues. We built one of the world's largest global networks by number of peers, and it serves as the foundation for our performance BGP anycast platform that powers over 25 billion transactions a day.

For more information about NetActuate's services in Africa or to learn how your organization can leverage these enhancements, please visit www.netactuate .com. To discover how anycast can boost reliability, reduce latency, and simplify architecture all at the network level, visit NetActuate's anycast resource site at anycast.com .

SOURCE NetActuate