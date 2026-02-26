NetActuate Announces 2026 C-Band Transition Acceleration Program Powered by Open Network Edge

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NetActuate, a leading provider of global infrastructure and network services in 45+ markets worldwide, today announced its C-Band Transition Acceleration Program to actively support organizations in the United States executing the next phase of the C-band transition. With turnkey capabilities spanning edge site deployment coordination, regional data centers, backhaul, large-scale IP delivery, and Open Network Edge (ONE) IaaS, NetActuate is an ideal partner for providing infrastructure and networking to full-stack solutions as part of new C-band transition business models.

2026 is the year for C-band transition acceleration.

On November 20, 2025, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted unanimously to repurpose the 3.7 to 4.2 GHz spectrum band by clearing 3.7 to 3.98 GHz for flexible use, establishing 3.98 to 4.0 GHz as a guard band, and moving incumbent satellite operations into the upper portion of the band. This monumental shift is driving multi-year infrastructure and operational changes across satellite distribution, broadcast, and wireless ecosystems.

With major readiness and transition deadlines now passed, 2026 is a key year for operators to move forward with modernization that is repeatable across sites, resilient under live traffic, and operationally stable over time. C-band contribution and distribution is mission-critical and requires engineered routing and redundancy for contribution-grade transport.

By leveraging NetActuate's infrastructure and networking capabilities, enterprises avoid trying to stitch together multiple providers across roofs, facilities, transport, compute, and delivery.

"C-band has moved beyond readiness timelines and into large-scale execution," said Mark Mahle, CEO of NetActuate. "Operators need a practical path from roof to IP that is built for mission-critical contribution and distribution. NetActuate stands ready to help you standardize and scale rollouts across sites in 2026."

NetActuate's C-band transition acceleration program brings together:

Rooftop and edge-adjacent deployment coordination for dishes, antennas, cabinets, and supporting equipment

Backhaul into colocation, bare metal, and edge cloud footprints aligned to customer POPs, partners, and clouds

Anycast-based traffic steering and resilient IP delivery engineered for redundancy and predictable failover

Architecture assistance for routing policy, diversity planning, monitoring, and cutover execution

With NetActuate's ONE (Open Network Edge) , teams can standardize deployments and scale faster using a DevOps-first operating model across cloud, Kubernetes, colocation, and bare metal. NetActuate's 22 PoPs in the United States provide an ideal place to terminate, process, secure, and route traffic close to where it enters the network. NetActuate's customer portal tooling, APIs, and automation-friendly workflows help shorten change cycles and reduce operational friction.

Customers can engage NetActuate Consulting as an extension of their team for architecture guidance, solution design, DevOps, vNOC, smarter hands, logistics, and ongoing support as needed.

Many C-band workflows are mission-critical contribution and distribution paths where route stability and rapid recovery matter as much as bandwidth. NetActuate's global, highly peered network is designed to support low latency routing, load balancing, and delivery optimization at scale. For organizations expanding delivery infrastructure alongside their transition, NetActuate's CDN Solution provides a foundation for global scale while customers retain control of their service stack.

Learn more and request an Architecture Review Session .

About NetActuate

NetActuate delivers edge infrastructure and network solutions in over 45 locations worldwide, enabling customers to take control of their workloads anywhere with low latency, resiliency, and security built in. Our Open Network Edge (ONE) IaaS built on open source software and standards provides everything needed to architect cloud environments and extensible infrastructure. Choose between VMs, Kubernetes, cloud, colocation, bare metal, and storage infrastructure—all with Anycast connectivity. We offer 24x7 support, expert consulting, and flexible, open solutions engineered for scalability and performance.

To schedule a call with NetActuate engineers or learn more about our products and services, visit netactuate.com . For technical insights on improving reliability, reducing latency, and simplifying architecture at the network level, visit anycast.com .

