NetActuate Enhances Mumbai Cloud Platform with ONE Capabilities

Upgraded services in Mumbai, plus an existing Chennai PoP, strengthen options for performance, compliance, and connected architectures across India.

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NetActuate, a leading provider of global infrastructure and network services in 45+ markets worldwide, today announced an enhancement to its cloud platform in Mumbai, India, enabled by the company's Open Network Edge (ONE) IaaS platform. NetActuate has upgraded and expanded cloud services at its Mumbai Data Center , including Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), and Hybrid Cloud offerings, to support growing demand in one of India's most important connectivity and technology hubs.

Mumbai, a global finance hub, has a growing tech ecosystem

NetActuate has supported customers in India for more than a decade and also maintains a Data Center in Chennai . Together, they help customers improve regional reach, strengthen route diversity, and build resilient deployments for users across India, as well as for international connectivity and distributed application delivery.

The enhanced Mumbai services are delivered through NetActuate's Open Network Edge (ONE) Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform, built on open source software and standards, and managed through the customer portal. ONE provides everything needed to architect cloud environments and extensible infrastructure with out-of-the-box implementations of widely deployed operating systems, monitoring, and orchestration tooling, helping teams deploy faster and operate consistently across locations.

"NetActuate has had a presence in India for 10+ years and we've experienced continuous growth with our local and international partners," said Mark Mahle, CEO at NetActuate. "By enhancing our cloud platform in Mumbai with ONE capabilities and supporting customers with our Chennai PoP, we are giving enterprises and service providers the flexibility to choose the right mix of public, private, and hybrid cloud infrastructure while maintaining control over performance, cost, and data residency."

Mumbai continues to grow as a hub for digital business and innovation, supported by expanding internet adoption, an increasingly connected population, and a strong startup ecosystem building services that reach customers and partners worldwide. This momentum is increasing demand for infrastructure that can deliver predictable performance, low-latency user experiences, and operational control for regulated and business-critical workloads.

Mumbai's role as a global digital gateway is reinforced by high-capacity subsea cable landings and announced routes, with additional projects designed to further expand international capacity and route diversity.

As regulatory frameworks and industry standards continue to emphasize local data handling and compliance, NetActuate's private cloud and private cloud solutions in Mumbai provide organizations with greater control over data placement and governance. Combined with security services and global network reach, businesses can modernize infrastructure while meeting data residency requirements and performance goals.

The platform enhancement also supports the next wave of data-intensive and AI-enabled applications, where organizations increasingly need scalable compute and flexible architectures close to users and key interconnection points. With ONE capabilities now available in Mumbai, NetActuate is positioned to help customers support modern application delivery, analytics, and AI-driven services while keeping options open for hybrid designs as requirements grow.

About NetActuate

NetActuate delivers edge infrastructure and network solutions in over 45 locations worldwide, enabling customers to take control of their workloads anywhere with low latency, resiliency, and security built in. Our Open Network Edge (ONE) IaaS built on open source software and standards provides everything needed to architect cloud environments and extensible infrastructure. Choose between VMs, Kubernetes, cloud, colocation, bare metal, and storage infrastructure—all with Anycast connectivity. We offer 24x7 support, expert consulting, and flexible, open solutions engineered for scalability and performance.

To schedule a call with NetActuate engineers or learn more about our products and services, visit netactuate.com . For technical insights on improving reliability, reducing latency, and simplifying architecture at the network level, visit anycast.com .

SOURCE NetActuate