NetActuate Launches Global Edge Storage

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NetActuate, a leading provider of global infrastructure and network services in 45+ markets worldwide, today announced Global Edge Storage , built to support demanding edge workloads with flexible, high-performance storage options.

Block, Object, and Custom Storage at the Network Edge.

The expansion of storage capabilities includes attachable block storage , S3 compatible object storage , and custom storage solutions—all deployable alongside compute across NetActuate's global network. Designed for low-latency, high-availability environments, these storage options help enterprises scale applications while reducing complexity and latency in distributed architectures.

The ability to manage storage resources across a global network is critical for globally distributed platforms and applications, as it enables organizations to meet data sovereignty requirements by ensuring data is stored, processed, and governed in compliance with local jurisdictional regulations.

"We built NetActuate storage so customers can deploy complete environments on the network edge, using tools they trust, with simple pricing that aligns with how they buy bandwidth and compute," said Mark Mahle, CEO of NetActuate. "Customers can now add and manage flexible storage configurations directly in our customer portal."

Flexible Options, Seamless Integration

Customers can choose between:

Block Storage : High-performance volumes attached to VMs, K8s, or bare metal—ideal for latency-sensitive workloads. Choose between Block Device or Block Storage Pool.

: High-performance volumes attached to VMs, K8s, or bare metal—ideal for latency-sensitive workloads. Choose between Block Device or Block Storage Pool. Object Storage : Storage and retrieval of unstructured data via standard S3-compatible tools and APIs. Choose between S3 Bucket or S3 Object Store.

: Storage and retrieval of unstructured data via standard S3-compatible tools and APIs. Choose between S3 Bucket or S3 Object Store. Custom Storage: Tailored configurations for unique performance, compliance, or architecture requirements.

Customers can manage their storage infrastructure through the same intuitive interface they use to deploy compute and networking resources with no added complexity. Each option can be provisioned in just a few clicks through the NetActuate customer portal or automated via API and CI/CD workflows.

Pricing

Unlike other industry storage options, NetActuate's storage is priced only on the amount of storage being used and the amount of outbound bandwidth (pooled with the bandwidth cost). There are no charges for inbound transfer, hidden fees, or complex bills.

Built for the Edge

NetActuate's global network spans over 45 locations across six continents, enabling customers to deploy compute and storage resources regionally as needed. With full integration into the NetActuate Open Network Edge IaaS platform, this enhanced storage offering makes it easier than ever to build and scale modern infrastructure.

Use Cases Include:

Backup and disaster recovery

Application and database expansion

Log retention and compliance

Media and artifact storage

And more

About NetActuate

NetActuate delivers edge infrastructure and network solutions in over 45 locations worldwide, enabling customers to take control of their workloads anywhere with low latency, resiliency, and security built in. Our Open Network Edge (ONE) IaaS built on open source provides everything needed to architect cloud environments and extensible infrastructure. Choose between VMs, Kubernetes, cloud, colocation, bare metal, and storage infrastructure—all with Anycast connectivity. We offer 24x7 support, expert consulting, and flexible, open solutions engineered for scalability and performance.

To schedule a call with NetActuate engineers or learn more about our products and services, visit netactuate.com . For technical insights on improving reliability, reducing latency, and simplifying architecture at the network level, visit anycast.com .

