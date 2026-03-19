NetActuate Enables Cloud-Native Infrastructure with Managed Kubernetes at the Edge

New service lets developers deploy and scale redundant Kubernetes clusters globally on a network-first platform without added complexity

RALEIGH, N.C., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NetActuate, a global provider of edge infrastructure and networking solutions, today announced the launch of Managed Kubernetes, enabling organizations to deploy and scale cloud-native applications across globally distributed infrastructure without the complexity of managing control planes.

Deploy K8s at the edge without added complexity.

As microservices architectures, globally distributed web applications, and AI/ML workloads continue to proliferate globally at a rapid pace, Kubernetes remains the foundational platform for modern application development. However, operating Kubernetes infrastructure and clusters at a global scale across multiple regions introduces significant operational overhead and cost.

With NetActuate Managed Kubernetes, users can instantly deploy redundant Kubernetes clusters and dynamically scale them up or down across NetActuate's global infrastructure footprint, powered by one of the world's largest BGP-peered networks. The service includes a stable, self-healing Kubernetes control plane, direct access to worker nodes, and advanced routing policies that enable developers to optimize traffic flows for latency-sensitive applications.

As part of NetActuate's broader cloud platform expansion, Managed Kubernetes can also be integrated with the company's public cloud, private cloud, virtual machines, and VPC networking capabilities—allowing customers to design flexible hybrid architectures tailored to their workloads.

"Developers want to deploy containerized workloads closer to users at a global scale without the spiraling complexity of managing Kubernetes clusters," said Mark Mahle, CEO of NetActuate. "With our Managed Kubernetes platform, which leverages the Kamaji open source hosted control plane from Clastix, developers automate operational workflows for seamless, scalable delivery across a variety of infrastructure options without worrying about control plane maintenance and lifecycle."

Using familiar cloud-native tooling and automated lifecycle management, developers can standardize deployment pipelines and gain efficiency through stable control planes, full SSH access to worker nodes, and integrated Anycast routing.

Managed Kubernetes is powered by NetActuate's Open Network Edge (ONE) IaaS, with open standards and interoperable tooling to reduce vendor lock-in and simplify onboarding. This approach enables organizations to integrate NetActuate infrastructure into existing workflows while maintaining portability across environments.

Unlike traditional cloud providers that treat networking as a secondary component of infrastructure, NetActuate's Kubernetes platform is built on a network-first architecture designed specifically for distributed applications. By tightly integrating Kubernetes orchestration with NetActuate's global network, organizations can deliver applications closer to their users while maintaining reliability and operational simplicity.

About NetActuate

NetActuate delivers edge infrastructure and network solutions in over 45 locations worldwide, enabling customers to take control of their workloads anywhere with low latency, resiliency, and security built in. Our Open Network Edge (ONE) IaaS built on open source software and standards provides everything needed to architect cloud environments and extensible infrastructure. Choose between VMs, Kubernetes, cloud, colocation, bare metal, and storage infrastructure—all with Anycast connectivity. We offer 24x7 support, expert consulting, and flexible, open solutions engineered for scalability and performance.

To schedule a call with NetActuate engineers or learn more about our products and services, visit netactuate.com. For technical insights on improving reliability, reducing latency, and simplifying architecture at the network level, visit anycast.com.

SOURCE NetActuate