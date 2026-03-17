NetActuate Launches Cloud Platform to Challenge Hyperscaler Lock-In

Network-first cloud platform introduces public and private cloud, virtual machines, managed Kubernetes, VPC networking, and hybrid cloud—delivering global performance, flexibility, and cost control.

RALEIGH, N.C., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NetActuate, a leading provider of global infrastructure and network services in 45+ markets worldwide, today announced the launch of its expanded cloud platform, introducing a full suite of cloud services designed to give organizations greater flexibility, performance, and control over their infrastructure and workloads.

A wide range of cloud options now available

The new platform includes public cloud, private cloud, virtual machines (VMs), managed Kubernetes, Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) networking, and hybrid cloud capabilities, enabling enterprises and developers to deploy and scale workloads globally on NetActuate's distributed infrastructure.

As cloud adoption continues to grow worldwide, many organizations are reevaluating their reliance on hyperscale cloud providers. Rising costs, vendor lock-in concerns, and the need for greater architectural flexibility are driving companies to explore alternative cloud platforms that prioritize open standards, predictable pricing, and developer-friendly infrastructure.

NetActuate's platform is built on a network-first architecture, leveraging one of the world's largest BGP-peered networks to deliver scalable, high-performance connectivity across major global markets. This network foundation enables customers to deploy applications close to users while maintaining consistent performance, resiliency, and low latency.

"We believe in fitting your infrastructure to your workload, not the other way around. Organizations should have real choice in how they build and operate their infrastructure, and the ability to customize is paramount," said Mark Mahle, CEO of NetActuate. "Our cloud platform combines the flexibility of cloud services with the performance of a globally distributed network, allowing customers to deploy workloads anywhere while maintaining full control over their environments."

From a single API-driven pane of glass, customers can architect, deploy, and manage compute environments ranging from rapid-scale public cloud workloads to custom hybrid environments that combine cloud resources with dedicated infrastructure.

The new cloud platform includes:

Public Cloud – On-demand infrastructure for rapidly deploying and scaling workloads across NetActuate's global footprint.

– On-demand infrastructure for rapidly deploying and scaling workloads across NetActuate's global footprint. Private Cloud – Dedicated environments designed for organizations requiring enhanced isolation, performance, and control.

– Dedicated environments designed for organizations requiring enhanced isolation, performance, and control. Virtual Machines (VMs) – Flexible compute resources supporting both traditional applications and modern architectures.

– Flexible compute resources supporting both traditional applications and modern architectures. Managed Kubernetes – Fully managed Kubernetes clusters that simplify deployment and operation of containerized applications.

– Fully managed Kubernetes clusters that simplify deployment and operation of containerized applications. Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) – Secure, isolated networking with load-balancing and networking rules that connect compute and networking resources.

– Secure, isolated networking with load-balancing and networking rules that connect compute and networking resources. Hybrid Cloud – Infrastructure that integrates public cloud resources with private environments, dedicated hardware, or on-premises infrastructure.

The platform is powered by NetActuate's Open Network Edge (ONE) IaaS, with open standards and interoperable tooling to reduce vendor lock-in and simplify onboarding. This approach enables organizations to integrate NetActuate infrastructure into existing workflows while maintaining portability across environments.

Using NetActuate's recently announced global edge storage platform, users can add S3-compatible object storage, attachable block volumes, or custom-built storage solutions to deploy with their workloads.

Combined with transparent pricing and global infrastructure availability, the cloud platform provides organizations with a cost-effective alternative to hyperscale cloud providers.

About NetActuate

NetActuate delivers edge infrastructure and network solutions in over 45 locations worldwide, enabling customers to take control of their workloads anywhere with low latency, resiliency, and security built in. Our Open Network Edge (ONE) IaaS built on open source software and standards provides everything needed to architect cloud environments and extensible infrastructure. Choose between VMs, Kubernetes, cloud, colocation, bare metal, and storage infrastructure—all with Anycast connectivity. We offer 24x7 support, expert consulting, and flexible, open solutions engineered for scalability and performance.

To schedule a call with NetActuate engineers or learn more about our products and services, visit netactuate.com. For technical insights on improving reliability, reducing latency, and simplifying architecture at the network level, visit anycast.com.

SOURCE NetActuate