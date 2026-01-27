Netarx Caps 2025 With Strong Momentum as Enterprises Confront the Deepfake and Disinformation Era

Award wins, product expansion and strategic partnerships position Netarx as a leader in multi-modal deepfake defense

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netarx , a leader in digital trust and enterprise security, today announced strong 2025 momentum driven by major product expansion, industry recognition and strategic partnerships as enterprises face an unprecedented surge in AI-driven disinformation, impersonation and deepfake attacks.

As generative AI-enabled fraud accelerates toward an estimated $40 billion annually , Netarx is addressing one of the most critical gaps in modern cybersecurity: protecting the communication layer by verifying not just identity, but authenticity, before damage occurs.

"2025 validated both the urgency of this problem and the strength of our approach, and we're entering 2026 with exceptional momentum, customer demand and market alignment," said Sandy Kronenberg, CEO, Netarx. "Enterprises now recognize that trust itself has become an attack surface and Netarx is uniquely positioned to protect it at scale across every channel where business happens."

Expanding Deepfake Defense Across the Enterprise

Throughout 2025, Netarx significantly expanded its multi-modal detection platform, unifying deepfake and impersonation defense across the channels most targeted by attackers today.

Key milestones included:

The unveiling of a new cybersecurity offering at the 2025 RSA Conference in San Francisco, designed to detect AI-driven impersonation and deepfake attacks in real time.

Expansion into SMS-based threat detection, addressing a rapidly growing attack vector for social engineering and fraud .

. The introduction of image, video and file-upload detection capabilities, extending protection across asynchronous and user-generated content.

Strengthened its partner ecosystem through a strategic collaboration with People Driven Technology, expanding enterprise adoption of deepfake detection and digital trust capabilities to address both technical vulnerabilities and human risk.

Continued innovation beyond traditional identity verification (IDV), enabling real-time validation of both identity and content.

Netarx confronts the rise of AI-driven disinformation as the only solution to unify identity validation with deepfake detection across voice, video, email, SMS and images,closing the dangerous gaps left by siloed security tools. Using ensemble AI and federated data, the platform delivers real-time, multi-modal authentication, replacing subjective human judgment with objective proof of authenticity.

Delivered as a frictionless SaaS platform, Netarx integrates seamlessly with tools including Microsoft Teams, Outlook, Zoom and Google Meet, and introduces a visual trust indicator – the Flurp™ – to signal confidence in every interaction.

Industry Recognition Validates Innovation

Netarx's leadership was recognized across the cybersecurity industry in 2025. The company was named a Hot Company in AI-Powered Cybersecurity Solutions by Cyber Defense Magazine as part of its 13th Annual InfoSec Awards.

Most recently, Netarx was awarded Enterprise Security Tech's 2025 Cybersecurity Top Innovation Award, recognizing its breakthrough approach to defending enterprises against deepfakes, impersonation and communication-layer attacks.

Looking Ahead

Legacy identity verification tools alone are no longer sufficient. Deepfake-driven attacks exploit context, urgency and trust — often bypassing credential-based defenses entirely.

Netarx augments traditional IDV with continuous, real-time verification of content, behavior and authenticity, helping organizations detect deception even when credentials appear valid. With expanded capabilities, award-winning innovation and a growing partner ecosystem, Netarx enters 2026 positioned to set a new standard for proactive, cross-channel cybersecurity — helping enterprises restore trust in every digital interaction.

The urgency behind Netarx's mission is underscored by broader market trends. According to Gartner , enterprise spending on combating misinformation and disinformation is projected to exceed $30 billion by 2028, diverting up to 10% of marketing and cybersecurity budgets to address the growing threat.

Netarx will be exhibiting at Right of Boom from February 3–6 at Booth 66. To learn more or schedule a meeting with the team, book time here .

About Netarx

Netarx is redefining enterprise trust with a real-time disinformation security detection platform built to stop social engineering attacks before they succeed. The company's integrated solution analyzes more than 75 metadata signals across voice, video, email, SMS, file and identity systems, exposing inconsistencies that siloed tools miss. Its patented technology combines ensemble AI, federated validation and blockchain-backed provenance to help organizations prevent fraud, protect data and maintain confidence in the age of generative AI threats.

SOURCE Netarx