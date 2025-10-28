Netarx Named "Hot Company in AI-Powered Cybersecurity Solutions" in 13th Annual Cyber Defense Magazine InfoSec Awards

Recognition highlights Netarx's leadership in real-time, AI-driven protection against deepfakes and social engineering threats

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netarx, a leader in digital trust and enterprise security, today announced it has been named "Hot Company in AI-Powered Cybersecurity Solutions" by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security publication. The award recognizes Netarx's innovation in combating AI-driven threats, including deepfakes and multi-channel social engineering attacks, through real-time authenticity verification.

"This recognition underscores a pivotal moment for the cybersecurity industry," said Sandy Kronenberg, CEO of Netarx. "AI is redefining both the offense and the defense. As deepfake-driven deception accelerates, security leaders can no longer rely on tools built for yesterday's threats. We're helping enterprises close the human trust gap that attackers now exploit. This award validates not just our innovation, but the urgency for the entire industry to move toward AI-powered digital trust."

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. Netarx is worthy of being named a winner in these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The recognition highlights Netarx's leadership in AI-powered deepfake and social engineering defense. The company's platform uses ensemble AI, metadata correlation and blockchain verification to authenticate communications in real time across voice, video, email, SMS and identity. By closing the trust gap between people and systems, Netarx enables enterprises to prevent AI-driven fraud before it happens.

The 13th annual InfoSec Awards were announced during CyberDefenseCon 2025 in Orlando, Florida, where top global CISOs and cybersecurity innovators gathered to recognize the technologies shaping the future of information security.

About Netarx

Netarx is redefining enterprise trust with a real-time disinformation security detection platform built to stop social engineering attacks before they succeed. The company's integrated solution analyzes more than 50 metadata signals across voice, video, email, SMS, file and identity systems, exposing inconsistencies that siloed tools miss. Its patented technology combines ensemble AI, federated validation, and blockchain-backed provenance to help organizations prevent fraud, protect data, and maintain confidence in the age of generative AI threats.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 13th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Top Global CISOs for 2025, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Ron Gula of Gula Tech Adventures, Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Katie Gray of In-Q-Tel, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of DataTribe, Dino Boukouris of AltitudeCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com . Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

