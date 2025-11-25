Netarx Joins Forces with People Driven Technology to Strengthen Digital Trust for Enterprise Customers

Partnership unites AI-powered deepfake detection with outcome-driven service delivery to help enterprises improve security and customer confidence

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netarx , a leader in digital trust and enterprise security, today announced a strategic partnership with People Driven Technology, Inc. (PDT) , a family-owned, customer-obsessed organization dedicated to delivering consumable, measurable outcomes for clients through technology, engineering and innovation.

This partnership brings together two Michigan-based disruptors whose goal is to help organizations protect their people, data and reputations as AI and disinformation reshape how business is done. Netarx's proprietary real-time deepfake detection technology will complement PDT's outcome-based service model, enhancing clients' ability to combat emerging digital threats while maintaining seamless operations.

"The speed and sophistication of AI-driven threats demand new thinking," said Sandy Kronenberg, CEO, Netarx. "Joining PDT's partner ecosystem allows us to scale that thinking; we are delivering our 'no trust needed' approach directly to organizations that want to stay ahead of synthetic deception and protect their people where they work, in real time."

As part of PDT's Advocate Category, Netarx joins a select group of partners focused on fulfillment-oriented technology, products, and solutions vetted and delivered through a broad, service-driven ecosystem. PDT's collaborative model values each partner for its unique strengths and measurable impact on customer outcomes, enabling Advocates like Netarx to drive innovation, trust, and tangible business results.

"Trust is both a necessity and a vulnerability, and Netarx's disruptive approach aligns perfectly with our mission to create customer-centric solutions that deliver measurable impact," said Joe Zanchetta, Area VP, East MI, People Driven Technology. "We're not just adapting to change; we're driving it."

Through PDT's collaborative framework and Netarx's patented, AI-powered digital trust platform, clients gain access to advanced protection against the fastest-growing digital threat: AI-generated deepfakes and impersonation attacks targeting real-time communications across video, voice, and email.

Netarx's platform integrates seamlessly into collaboration environments such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Outlook, analyzing over 75 metadata and behavioral signals to authenticate human identity and prevent social engineering attacks without disrupting workflows. Its signature "Flurp" visual indicator delivers real-time, color-coded trust signals directly within user interfaces—green for verified, amber for unknown, red for fake—simplifying complex AI analytics into actionable awareness.

About People Driven Technology, Inc.

People Driven Technology, Inc is a customer-obsessed organization. They are a local, family-owned business that focuses on consumable outcomes for their clients. People Driven Technology leverages decades of combined business, technology, and engineering experience to deliver these outcomes in a methodical manner.

About Netarx

Netarx is redefining enterprise trust with a real-time disinformation security detection platform built to stop social engineering attacks before they succeed. The company's integrated solution analyzes more than 75 metadata signals across voice, video, email, SMS, file and identity systems, exposing inconsistencies that siloed tools miss. Its patented technology combines ensemble AI, federated validation and blockchain-backed provenance to help organizations prevent fraud, protect data and maintain confidence in the age of generative AI threats.

SOURCE Netarx