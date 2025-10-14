Netarx Expands Deepfake Defense with Image, Video and File Upload Capabilities

Launch strengthens multi-channel defense by adding AI-altered content detection to Netarx's unified platform

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netarx, a leader in digital trust and enterprise disinformation security, today announced the addition of Image Upload with AI-Altered Content Detection to its platform. This expansion enables enterprises to ingest and analyze images for deepfake detection and mitigation, closing a critical blind spot in enterprise defenses.

"Deepfakes aren't just showing up in calls and emails anymore, they're hiding inside contracts, invoices and IDs," said Sandy Kronenberg, CEO of Netarx. "With drag-and-drop file analysis, enterprises can validate content integrity in seconds. When you combine this with our protection for voice, video, email, SMS and identity, organizations finally have an end-to-end shield against synthetic fraud."

The ability to verify digital content has become a baseline requirement. Fraud attempts involving manipulated images are surging across financial services, government and retail sectors, costing enterprises hundreds of thousands of dollars per incident.

Netarx's Unified Suite Now Includes

Voice – Detects synthetic and manipulated speech in real time.

– Detects synthetic and manipulated speech in real time. Video – Flags altered live and recorded video.

– Flags altered live and recorded video. Email – Blocks phishing and AI-crafted email scams.

– Blocks phishing and AI-crafted email scams. SMS – Detects AI-generated or manipulated text messages.

– Detects AI-generated or manipulated text messages. Identity/IDV – Verifies the authenticity of biometric and identity information.

– Verifies the authenticity of biometric and identity information. Image Upload (New) – Ingests and analyzes images for AI-altered anomalies.

The new upload and analysis tool layers advanced forensics on top of existing defenses:

Metadata Analysis – Spotting inconsistencies in EXIF data or editing history.

– Spotting inconsistencies in EXIF data or editing history. Pixel & Artifact Inspection – Identifying irregular shadows, reflections or noise.

– Identifying irregular shadows, reflections or noise. AI-Based Forensics – Detecting GAN fingerprints and hidden anomalies invisible to the human eye.

– Detecting GAN fingerprints and hidden anomalies invisible to the human eye. Contextual Validation – Cross-checking against trusted databases or blockchain-anchored originals.

– Cross-checking against trusted databases or blockchain-anchored originals. Multi-Signal Correlation – Combining device origin, metadata and behavioral data for higher accuracy.

Unlike point solutions that only address one vector, Netarx delivers unified detection across every communication channel and content type. Its SaaS platform processes more than 50 metadata signals, applies federated validators and secures provenance with blockchain, providing enterprises with a defense system that scales as quickly as the threat itself. The newest suite addition will be available in iOS, Android and PC.

"Cybercriminals thrive on the gaps between tools," added Kronenberg. "By extending Netarx into images, we're shutting down another blind spot and restoring trust in the transactions and communications that drive business."

This expansion underscores Netarx's commitment to foundational AI innovation. By advancing ensemble inference, metadata-driven detection and cryptographic verification, Netarx is building resilient systems that scale with the threat and set a new standard for enterprise trust in the age of synthetic media.

About Netarx

Netarx is redefining enterprise trust with a real-time disinformation security detection platform built to stop social engineering attacks before they succeed. The company's integrated solution analyzes more than 50 metadata signals across voice, video, email, SMS, file and identity systems, exposing inconsistencies that siloed tools miss. Its patented technology combines ensemble AI, federated validation, and blockchain-backed provenance to help organizations prevent fraud, protect data, and maintain confidence in the age of generative AI threats.

