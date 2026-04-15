NetCarrier Advances AI Driven Growth Strategy with Appointment of Laura Bella as Vice President, Business Operations

Leadership Move Aligns Operations with Expansion of ConnectSmart Voice AI Platform

AUDUBON, Pa., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NetCarrier, a provider of unified communications, cloud voice, data services, and AI powered voice automation through its ConnectSmart platform, today announced the appointment of Laura Bella as Vice President, Business Operations. As the company expands its focus on voice AI and automation, this leadership move reflects a broader shift toward delivering smarter, more outcome driven communication experiences that help businesses capture opportunities, reduce manual effort, and operate more efficiently.

Laura Bella

In this role, Bella will lead the evolution of NetCarrier's operational infrastructure to support the company's next phase of growth. With increasing demand for AI driven voice solutions, her focus will be on aligning internal systems, teams, and processes to scale ConnectSmart and other core services while maintaining a high standard of customer experience.

Bella will oversee the following departments:

Account Services and Collections

Implementation Services and Provisioning

Customer Success & Field Dispatch Services

Business Systems and Human Resources

She brings deep operational knowledge and a strong record of execution to the role. Having been closely involved in customer-facing and revenue generating functions, Bella understands both the customer experience and the internal systems required to support it. Her transition into this position signals a deliberate investment in operational leadership as NetCarrier continues to expand its AI capabilities.

"Laura's promotion to Vice President of Business Operations reflects the deep institutional knowledge and unwavering commitment she brings to NetCarrier. As we accelerate our transition into voice–driven and AI–powered business automation services, her understanding of our business, paired with her drive, innovation, and operational discipline, makes her an invaluable leader for our next chapter." – Jerry Stabile

"NetCarrier has been my professional home for 15 years, and I have had the opportunity to grow alongside the company through every stage of its evolution," said Bella. "We are entering a new phase where voice is no longer just a communication tool. It is a driver of action, efficiency, and growth for our customers. I am focused on building the systems, teams, and processes that allow us to scale with the same quality and care our customers have always counted on. The best is still ahead of us."

About NetCarrier

NetCarrier helps businesses turn conversations into action through a combination of communications technology and AI powered voice automation. With solutions spanning unified communications, contact center capabilities, and ConnectSmart, its voice AI platform, NetCarrier enables organizations to automate interactions, capture more opportunities, and deliver better customer experiences.

For more than 30 years, NetCarrier has supported businesses nationwide. Headquartered in Audubon, PA and serving customers across all 50 states, the company is privately held, FCC regulated and built on carrier grade infrastructure with proprietary platform development. By combining communications expertise with advanced AI capabilities, NetCarrier delivers measurable outcomes that help organizations operate more efficiently and communicate more effectively.

Media Contact:

Tara Jackson

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SOURCE NetCarrier