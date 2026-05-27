NetCarrier Appoints Doug Derstine as President and Chief Executive Officer

AUDUBON, Pa., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NetCarrier announces the appointment of Doug Derstine as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective May 18, 2026. Current President and CEO Brook Lenfest will transition away from day-to-day leadership responsibilities as the company continues accelerating growth, strengthening channel relationships, and advancing its next phase of AI-enabled communications and automation.

Doug Derstine, President & Chief Executive Officer

Derstine brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience across telecommunications, fiber infrastructure, managed services, cloud communications, and technology-enabled businesses. Throughout his career, he has led organizations through periods of growth, operational scaling, strategic transformation, M&A integration, and organizational development across both private equity-backed and public company environments.

Prior to joining NetCarrier, Derstine served as Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of WANRack, where he led strategic growth initiatives and operational expansion efforts. Earlier in his career, he served as Chief Operating Officer of FirstLight Fiber and held multiple President-level executive leadership positions at Windstream and PAETEC, overseeing large-scale sales, operations, managed services, market development, and wholesale organizations.

"NetCarrier and our employees deserve the right full-time leader," said Brook Lenfest. "My time has been divided among multiple business and philanthropic demands leading to the decision to find a new leader for NetCarrier. I have known Doug Derstine for 25 years. I respect his business acumen and work ethic, and I couldn't be more confident handing NetCarrier's reins to him. He has a proven track record of growing companies, and I know he will lead NetCarrier forward with the same drive. I will remain active at NetCarrier as Chairman of the Board."

"I'm excited to join NetCarrier at such an important point in the company's evolution," said Doug Derstine. "The business has strong customer relationships, talented people, meaningful technical capabilities, and significant opportunity ahead. I look forward to working alongside Brook, Jerry, and the broader team to continue strengthening operational execution, supporting customers, and building a scalable growth platform across cloud communications, managed services, AI-enabled automation, and customer engagement solutions."

Under Derstine's leadership, NetCarrier will continue investing in cloud communications, AI-powered voice automation, managed services, and channel growth as the company expands its market presence and deepens its capabilities in AI-enabled communications.

About NetCarrier

NetCarrier helps businesses turn conversations into action through a combination of communications technology and AI-powered voice automation. With solutions spanning unified communications, contact center capabilities, and ConnectSmart, its AI-powered voice automation platform, NetCarrier enables organizations to automate interactions, capture more opportunities, and deliver better customer experiences.

For more than 30 years, NetCarrier has supported businesses nationwide. Headquartered in Audubon, PA and serving customers across all 50 states, the company is privately held, operates on carrier-grade infrastructure, and develops its own proprietary platforms. By combining communications expertise with advanced AI capabilities, NetCarrier delivers measurable outcomes that help organizations operate more efficiently, improve customer engagement, and communicate more effectively.

Media Contact:

Tara Jackson

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SOURCE NetCarrier