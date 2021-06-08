NetCarrier Expands Cloud PBX Platform with UCaaS Collaboration Tool

LANSDALE, Pa., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetCarrier, a leading provider of UCaaS solutions and traditional voice services, announced the expansion of their proprietary nCloud Connect product suite with a fully integrated collaboration tool. nCloud Connect was designed in house with vast customizable features making it a perfect fit for every business. Solidifying their offerings as a full UCaaS provider, NetCarrier is able to deliver carrier grade voice, video, and chat as a unified solution.

nCloud Connect

"At NetCarrier we are committed to continuing to provide our customers with the functionality and top level of support that they need for their business. With an easy deployment over a customer's current internet connection and integration with even the most complex of networks, nCloud Connect has become a popular choice in the industry," said Laura Bella, Director of Sales & Marketing at NetCarrier.

Over the past year, the integration of a strong collaboration tool has become more important than ever. As a full UCaaS provider, NetCarrier has been able to focus on remote workers and distributed organizations as customers embraced a work from anywhere environment.

nCloud Connect Highlights

Proprietary hosted solution built in house by NetCarrier's developers, providing full control over features, functionality and support.

Continual expansion of UCaaS features to meet evolving business needs.

Innovative collaboration tools that support voice, video and chat for a flexible work environment.

Three levels of contact center solutions that can be tailored to fit a busy front desk to an enterprise level multi-location call center.

Scalable business solution that saves on expenses and resources, increasing a customer's ROI.

Carrier grade network designed to eliminate a single point of failure and maintain business continuity for mission critical applications.

NetCarrier offers customers quality solutions and peace of mind in a complex telecom marketplace. As they continue to grow piece by piece, their mission will never change: "With integrity, superior communication, custom solutions, and savings, NetCarrier will exceed the highest expectations of the most demanding buyer of telecommunications services."

About NetCarrier

NetCarrier is a FCC regulated national provider of cloud based voice and data services. They transform the traditional workforce and enable companies to connect, collaborate and communicate through cloud based solutions. For over 25 years, they have been providing innovative solutions for businesses throughout the U.S. NetCarrier's proprietary Hosted PBX platform, nCloud Connect, offers customers a multitude of Unified Communication (UCaaS) features that provide the functionality to meet the requirements of any business.

