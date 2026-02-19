Netchex Earns 98% Customer Satisfaction Score, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Unmatched Service

Payroll and HCM provider brings hometown service values to the biggest stage with Times Square billboard

COVINGTON, La., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netchex, a leading provider of payroll and human capital management (HCM) solutions, has earned a 98% customer satisfaction (CSAT) score for 2025, underscoring its reputation for delivering consistent, high-touch service to growing, operationally complex businesses.

Across industries, customer satisfaction scores typically fall within 70% and 80%, signaling "good" service. Scores above 90% are widely considered exceptional, making a 98% CSAT result a meaningful benchmark of sustained service performance.

In an industry often criticized for slow response times and impersonal support, Netchex has built its business around a different model. The company champions real people ready to help, proactive customer guidance, and an HR and payroll service that grows with customers. The 98% CSAT score reflects customer feedback on Netchex's service experience, including onboarding, ongoing account support, and day-to-day responsiveness.

In addition to the satisfaction score, Netchex reports that 90% of customer calls are answered in under one minute, reinforcing its focus on accessibility and responsiveness.

"Payroll and HR are mission-critical," said Abhinav Agrawal, CEO at Netchex. "When something goes wrong in payroll or HR, businesses need a partner who answers the phone, understands their operation, and takes ownership. This score reflects the trust our customers place in us and the work our teams do every day to earn it."

Customers across industries echo that experience.

"When we first started using Netchex, the implementation team guided us through every step, listened to our concerns, and answered every question. Once our company went live, the service team continued to be phenomenal—every inquiry, whether simple or complex, was handled professionally and, most times, cheerfully. That level of support is truly invaluable," said Brenda Nelson, HR Manager at Grants Pass Toyota.

Netchex serves lean HR teams in deskless, operationally driven industries including hospitality, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and field services. Netchex combines industry-leading service, AI-driven automation, and one unified payroll and HCM platform to simplify work, reduce manual effort, and keep teams moving forward with confidence.

To mark the milestone, Netchex is bringing its service-first message to a national audience with a new billboard in Times Square, New York City. The placement reflects the company's continued growth while reinforcing the values that have defined Netchex since its founding.

"The Times Square billboard reinforces the values that have guided Netchex from the start," Abhinav Agrawal added. "We deliver technology that works and service that stays with you. Our customers shouldn't have to compromise between the two."

The CSAT milestone and Times Square presence highlight a consistent theme in Netchex's positioning: Unmatched service paired with complete payroll and HCM technology, built for how real businesses operate today.

About Netchex

Netchex is a payroll and human capital management platform designed for growing businesses with lean HR teams and complex operations. Purpose-built for deskless and distributed workforces, Netchex combines complete payroll, HR, benefits, and compliance tools with industry-leading service. From white-glove implementation to ongoing account support, Netchex delivers real help from real people every step of the way.

