Netchex Payroll & HR Named Allied Member of AAHOA

Purpose-Built Payroll, AI-Powered Hiring, and Deep Hotel Integrations Designed for Hospitality Operations

COVINGTON, La., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Netchex, a leading provider of payroll and human capital management solutions for frontline and multi-location businesses, today announced its designation as an Allied Member of the Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA).

The partnership gives AAHOA members access to exclusive pricing, hospitality-specific technology, and dedicated support designed to meet the operational demands of hotel ownership.

Hotel operators face constant pressure from tight labor margins, high hourly turnover, complex compliance requirements, and disconnected systems across properties. Netchex was built specifically to solve those challenges—helping hotel owners run payroll accurately, control labor costs, and support hourly teams without constant intervention.

"Hotels don't struggle because payroll is hard—they struggle because labor is fragmented," said Abhinav Agrawal, CEO of Netchex. "AAHOA members need recruiting, payroll, and hotel systems working together. Netchex brings AI-powered hiring, deep hotel integrations, and real service together in one platform so owners can operate with clarity and confidence."

AI-Powered Hiring and Recruiting Built Into Payroll Workflows

Netchex brings hospitality operators a rare combination of recruiting, onboarding, and payroll in a single connected platform.

Through its Indeed Platinum Partnership and AI-powered interviewing capabilities, Netchex enables hotels to:

Automatically screen candidates 24/7

Reduce manual phone screens and candidate no-shows

Move applicants from application to offer faster

Reduce manager workload while improving hiring quality

In an industry where unfilled shifts directly impact guest experience and revenue, Netchex helps hotels stay staffed without adding disconnected tools or workflows.

Connected Systems Across the Hotel Technology Stack

Unlike generic HR platforms retrofitted for hospitality, Netchex integrates deeply with the systems hotel owners already rely on for financial management, labor planning, and operations, including:

HIA for hospitality financial operations

for hospitality financial operations Hotel Effectiveness for labor productivity and workforce optimization

for labor productivity and workforce optimization Inn-Flow for hotel accounting and labor management

for hotel accounting and labor management M3 for hotel accounting and financial reporting

These integrations eliminate duplicate data entry, manual spreadsheets, and reconciliation headaches, giving owners and managers a single source of truth across recruiting, time, payroll, and finance.

The result is cleaner owner reporting, stronger labor forecasting, and better control across single properties or multi-hotel portfolios.

Payroll Built for Hospitality, From Punch-In to Paycheck

Netchex delivers enterprise-grade payroll designed specifically for hotel operations, supporting hourly, salaried, and seasonal employees across front desk, housekeeping, maintenance, and food & beverage.

The platform automatically handles:

Overtime and shift differentials

Tips, bonuses, and incentive pay

Multi-property and multi-state tax compliance

Audit-ready reporting for owners and asset managers

Hotel owners can run payroll with confidence—even during peak seasons, staffing swings, and acquisitions.

Labor Visibility That Protects Hotel Margins

By connecting recruiting, time tracking, payroll, and hotel systems, Netchex provides real-time insight into labor costs by department and property.

This visibility allows operators to:

Identify overtime leakage early

Understand the true cost of understaffing

Forecast labor more accurately

Make faster, smarter staffing decisions

This is more than HR administration, it's margin protection.

Designed for Hourly and Deskless Teams

Netchex delivers a mobile-first experience built for hospitality employees, with tools that match how hotel teams actually work, including:

Mobile onboarding, time tracking, and scheduling

Employee self-service for pay, tax forms, and updates

Full Spanish-language experience

Engagement tools designed to improve retention and reduce friction

Service That Matches the Pace of Hotel Operations

Netchex pairs its technology with industry-leading service, ensuring hotel operators get real help when it matters most.

90% of customer support calls answered in under one minute

98% customer satisfaction (CSAT)

Live, U.S.-based payroll and HR specialists

Hands-on implementation, data migration, and training

Ongoing support for property openings, ownership changes, and portfolio growth

No offshore call centers. No ticket queues. Just real people who stay involved.

Proven at Scale Across Hospitality Portfolios

Today, Netchex supports more than 1,000 hospitality properties and 7,500+ clients nationwide, serving AAHOA members, ownership groups, and management companies operating from single properties to portfolios of 100+ hotels.

Exclusive Benefits for AAHOA Members

As part of the partnership, AAHOA members receive access to preferred pricing and hospitality-focused packages. New AAHOA members who joined within the last 12 months may also qualify for additional incentives. AAHOA members interested in learning more about exclusive pricing and programs are encouraged to contact Netchex directly.

Netchex will meet with AAHOA members at the AAHOA Convention & Trade Show this April, where hotel owners can see how AI-powered recruiting, payroll, and hotel integrations work together in one system built specifically for hospitality.

About Netchex

HR and payroll shouldn't slow you down. Netchex helps you move forward. Born from the frustration of clunky software and disappearing support, Netchex delivers a better way to manage your hourly workers and salaried teams.

Netchex is a people-first HCM platform built for hourly teams and mobile workforces. It brings hiring, scheduling, payroll, and compliance into one seamless system that your team can actually use on the go. Whether you're running a busy restaurant, a hotel, a multi-location gym, or a high-compliance healthcare center, we simplify the admin work so you can focus on your people.

With intuitive tools that streamline your systems, Netchex gives you time back and confidence moving forward. But we're more than just software. With Netchex, you get real, U.S.-based people who know your name, answer the phone, and stick with you from Day 1. No call centers. No surprises. Just the best support in the HCM industry and smart technology that keep your team connected and your operations moving.

Customers save an average of 16 hours a week. We see 80% employee engagement. And our 97% satisfaction rate comes from showing up when it matters.

With smart insights and AI that actually help—not overwhelm—Netchex takes the load off your team so they can focus on people, not process.

Ready for HR and payroll that keep up with your business?

