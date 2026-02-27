The Cost-Free Benefit That Might Be Your Best Recruitment, Retention, and Productivity Tool

Netchex Partners with BenefitsMe to Launch Buy Now Pay Later for Hourly Teams

COVINGTON, La., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Replacing high-performing hourly workers is expensive, disruptive, and often avoidable. When frontline employees face unexpected expenses—like a broken refrigerator, car repairs, or replacing a laptop—the financial stress doesn't stay at home. It shows up at work in the form of missed shifts, distracted teams, and higher turnover, pulling focus away from customers, safety, and getting the job done right.

Today, Netchex announced a new integration with BenefitsMe that brings Buy Now Pay Later directly into the Netchex platform—giving employees a practical way to manage real-life expenses, while helping employers compete for and keep talent in a tight labor market.

Supporting Hourly Teams When Life Happens

Buy Now Pay Later by BenefitsMe gives employees access to essential products when they need them most and allows them to pay over time through interest-free payroll deductions. Employees can shop more than 70,000 brand-name products—from appliances and furniture to electronics, tires, and travel—without credit dependency, interest fees, or enrollment windows.

Buy Now Pay Later by BenefitsMe is available to employees starting Day 1 and can be activated at any time within Netchex. There is no cost to the employer and no added administrative burden. Payroll deductions flow directly from BenefitsMe into Netchex—without additional setup and with no financial cost or risk to employers.

Buy Now Pay Later expands Netchex's broader Employee Financial Wellness Suite, which also includes Earned Wage Access (EWA), paycards and flexible pay options, tip payouts for hospitality teams, and NetPerks employee discounts. Together, these tools help employers reduce financial stress, improve focus at work, and compete more effectively for hourly talent—without increasing payroll costs or administrative burden.

"Hourly teams keep operations moving, but too many HR tools are built for corporate desks, not real-world workplaces," said Abhinav Agrawal, CEO of Netchex. "When an employee is worried about how they're going to replace a fridge or fix their car, that stress doesn't clock out—it shows up on the job. Buy Now Pay Later by BenefitsMe gives employers a practical, cost-free way to show up for their teams."

Why It Matters for Employers

Financial stress is one of the biggest hidden drivers of absenteeism, disengagement, and turnover for hourly teams. When employees are forced to choose between showing up to work and handling an unexpected expense, the business pays the price in lost productivity, scheduling gaps, and rehiring costs. When employees aren't distracted by financial emergencies during their shift, teams stay more focused, safer, and productive.

According to BenefitsMe customer survey data:

77% of employees say that access to BenefitsMe reduces their financial stress

62% say that access to BenefitsMe through their employer increases their likelihood of retention

92% say BenefitsMe is a valuable addition to their benefits package

Buy Now Pay Later by BenefitsMe gives employers a way to support employees in real-life moments that matter—without increasing wages, expanding benefits budgets, or adding operational complexity.

"At BenefitsMe, our mission is to make life more manageable, one paycheck at a time," said Raechel Peters, President of BenefitsMe. "Partnering with Netchex allows us to reach more frontline workers, removing barriers like credit dependency and high interest fees, while enabling them to make essential purchases. Providing this support through Netchex gives employers a meaningful financial wellness tool that improves morale, retention, and productivity, without increasing administrative burden."

Easy to Launch. Cost-Free. Backed by Real Support.

Buy Now Pay Later is available directly within Netchex and can be launched with minimal effort—no setup fees, no ongoing costs, and no employer liability. Deductions and employee support are fully automated by BenefitsMe, making it easy for lean HR teams to deliver a meaningful benefit without adding work. The result: cost-free for employers, with real-world value for employees and measurable impact on retention and productivity.

The launch also reinforces Netchex's commitment to pairing modern HR and payroll technology with best-in-class service—so employers get real help when it matters most:

90% of customer support calls answered in under one minute

98% customer satisfaction (CSAT)

Live, U.S.-based payroll and HR specialists

Hands-on implementation, data migration, and training

Ongoing support as businesses grow and add locations

No offshore call centers. No ticket queues. Just real people helping real businesses move faster, with less friction and fewer surprises.

About Netchex

HR and payroll shouldn't slow you down. Netchex helps you move forward. Born from the frustration of clunky software and disappearing support, Netchex delivers a better way to manage your hourly workers and salaried teams.

Netchex is a people-first HCM platform built for hourly teams and mobile workforces. It brings hiring, scheduling, payroll, and compliance into one seamless system that your team can actually use on the go. Whether you're running a busy restaurant, a hotel, a multi-location gym, or a high-compliance healthcare center, we simplify the admin work so you can focus on your people.

With intuitive tools that streamline your systems, Netchex gives you time back and confidence moving forward. But we're more than just software. With Netchex, you get real, U.S.-based people who know your name, answer the phone, and stick with you from Day 1. No call centers. No surprises. Just the best support in the HCM industry and smart technology that keep your team connected and your operations moving.

Industries We Serve

Automotive Dealerships

Banking & Insurance

Commercial Services

Fitness & Recreation

Food & Beverage

Franchises

Healthcare

Hospitality & Lodging

Building Services

Education

Retail

Non profits

Professional services

Multi-Location Businesses

Customers save an average of 16 hours a week. We see 80% employee engagement. And our 97% satisfaction rate comes from showing up when it matters.

With smart insights and AI that actually help—not overwhelm—Netchex takes the load off your team so they can focus on people, not process.

Ready for HR and payroll that keep up with your business?

About BenefitsMe

BenefitsMe is a voluntary benefit and financial wellness platform designed to make life more manageable, one paycheck at a time. Through seamless payroll and direct deposit integrations, BenefitsMe gives employees access to more than 70,000 brand-name products—from appliances and electronics to tires, furniture, and travel—and the ability to pay over time with simple, interest-free installments. Employers gain a no-cost, no-administration solution that helps reduce employee financial stress, improve retention, and enhance benefit packages with a program employees actually use. With BenefitsMe, supporting your workforce has never been easier.

SOURCE Netchex