NetElixir Scales Up International Footprint on the Heels of Accelerated Company Growth

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when consumer sentiments are rapidly shifting and ecommerce penetration is on an exponential rise, NetElixir enters its next phase of growth and innovation. The company today announces its international expansion into Sweden, a move made to match Amazon's recent market entry. This comes on the heels of accelerated growth for the company as NetElixir also unveils plans to extend its services and offerings as it forecasts growing market demands.

A major area of growth for NetElixir is the B2B sector. The agency has a 100% success rate in growing online sales of corporations by upwards of 50% within the first five to six months of management. The company plans to grow on that success this year, recently tailoring its insights platform, LXRInsights, for B2B customer paths-to-purchase analysis and segmentation. With the operational systems now in place, NetElixir is set to help more B2B ecommerce businesses scale their online sales profitably.

Additionally, NetElixir will implement new business strategies to continue to be on the forefront, and set the agency standard, for what is considered a data-driven approach. This includes identifying channel / media opportunities to acquire new shoppers, offering strategic advisory using data and insights, and initiating full funnel marketing efforts based on a deep understanding of the path to purchase of high-value shoppers. Specifically, NetElixir plans to:

Evolve its Analytics & Insights capabilities to help marketers gain a deeper understanding of the 3Ps (product mix, pricing strategies, promotions) and their channel/media mix.

to help marketers gain a deeper understanding of the 3Ps (product mix, pricing strategies, promotions) and their channel/media mix. Expand its channel solutions and programmatic ads to new platforms , like Tik Tok and Snap, in addition to specialized marketplaces like Houzz.

, like and Snap, in addition to specialized marketplaces like Houzz. Utilize artificial intelligence and machine learning to aid in its LXRInsights predictive capabilities for consumer shopping behavior. The agency will also begin to build its Reality Lab where the team will be working on developing extended reality solutions for retailers.

"At NetElixir, we consider ourselves to be strategic growth partners to our clients, who help to drive business performance through ecommerce channels," said Udayan Bose, Founder and CEO at NetElixir. "2021 will be a year of transformation in which the changes we saw materialize become ingrained in business culture and consumer habits. Digital habits are forever changed, which presents an enormous opportunity to businesses to grow in new ways. We aim to be a partner to those businesses and help them seize this opportunity."

NetElixir kicked off its 2021 business expansion plans with its recent partnership with the enterprise e-commerce platform Miva . The partnership provides online sellers with access to NetElixir's ecommerce site development expertise and suite of marketing solutions to build conversion-focused stories on Miva's platform. Its consumer shopping insights to enhance eCommerce capabilities. It is the first of many initiatives to expand NetElixir's business into the B2B market sector in the months ahead.

NetElixir is a digital marketing agency with over 15 years of experience working with top brands and helping them to succeed online. Its analytical team drives exceptional results and uncovers actionable customer insights through a combination of proprietary paid search optimization technology, strategic growth models, and expert campaign management services. Their LXRMarketplace hub provides small businesses and solo entrepreneurs free or low-cost search engine marketing tools. NetElixir is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with wholly-owned subsidiary offices in London and Hyderabad, India.

